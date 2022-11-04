Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple-Doubles

Nikola Jokic passed Wilt Chamberlain to become the center with the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

Denver Nuggets center and reigning 2-time MVP Nikola Jokic is arguably one of the most unique players the game of basketball has ever had the opportunity to see. Jokic has a guard's skill set but in the body of a 7-footer. He can do so many different things on the court offensively that many would call him the best playmaker in the league despite his size.

Jokic has been making history for the past few seasons and is hoping to make more history this year by winning his 3rd consecutive MVP and becoming the first one since Larry Bird to achieve the feat, who did it almost 40 years ago. Jokic crossed another landmark today, becoming the center with the most triple-doubles in history, surpassing Wilt.

Passing Wilt Chamberlain on any all-time list is an incredible achievement. Jokic has redefined the game in terms of what centers can truly do, as his playmaking chops basically prove that modern-age centers are extremely versatile and could be a tremendous asset if used well.

Is Nikola Jokic Being Used Well In Denver?

The Denver Nuggets have tried creating the perfect situation for Jokic by acquiring only layers who have styles that could work well next to him. The trade for Aaron Gordon a few seasons ago gave Jokic the perfect frontcourt partner, while the team had already gotten star talent in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

The reason Jokic is a 2-time MVP right now is that both his star teammates have been hurt for most of the last 2 seasons, leaving Jokic to fend for himself. His regular season performances help him win MVP, but then the team cannot compete in the playoffs. Maybe certain trades can put them over the top , but they still have a step or two to take.

Jokic has signed a long-term contract extension with the team, so the Nuggets have quite a lot of years left to build around the still-young Jokic and, hopefully, bring the first-ever NBA Championship to Denver.