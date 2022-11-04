Blade found in candy bar on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers candy bar on Long Island Thursday, police said.
A girl, 13, said she had been trading candy with other students at PJ Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket over the past few days and had also gone trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to police. The girl found the blade in a mini 3 Musketeers bar Thursday evening and told her mom, who called the police.
Police urged parents to open their kids’ trick-or-treating candy, especially families who live in Stony Brook and Setauket.
PIX11 News reached out to Mars, Incorporated, the company that makes 3 Musketeers, and Three Village Central School District, but they did not immediately respond to our request.
Officers ask anyone with information to call the Sixth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8626 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
