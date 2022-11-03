I compared five store-bought stuffing from Aldi to Walmart – the best isn’t the cheapest but lives up to the hype

STUFFING has been a Thanksgiving staple on millions of dinner tables in America, and for my family, stuffing is no joke.

So, I set out to try store-bought stuffing to see which one lives up to the hype.

The five brands are Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Stove Top, and Stater Bros

With so many options and the holidays quickly approaching, choosing the right brand can be tough.

In the latest installment of our Bang for your Buck series, we reviewed five boxed stuffing from major grocery stores including Walmart, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s.

We judged the stuffing on three factors: taste, appearance, and value for money.

It's important to note that each box of stuffing was super easy to cook as all of them took only five to 10 minutes.

They all have multiple options of cooking, but I chose to cook each one on the stove in a medium sized pan.

As always, prices may vary based on location and store.

Plus, we threw the classic brand Stove Top into the mix to see if it lives up to the hype.

The Sun US tested five store-bought boxed stuffing just in time for the holidays

We gave each category a score of one to 10, with 10 being the highest.

The U.S. Sun reached out to each brand for comment.

Below are the results, starting with the best.

1. Stove Top

The classic Stove Top brand can be found at nearly every grocery store

Price: $1.99

Weight: 170g

Total score: 27 out of 30

The number one spot was given to this classic as it was not only the best tasting, but was priced at a cool $1.99.

Not only was the flavor the best, but you could tell that the ingredients were just better.

It was soft in the middle but had a nice crispy outside.

Because every stuffing we tested called for butter and water to be put in first, it left most of the stuffing soggy.

Not Stove Top.

This brand definitely is definitely worth the $2.

2. Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has two types, gluten-free and cornbread

Price: $ 5.99

5.99 Weight: 352g

Total score: 20 out of 30

With Trader Joe's, I decided to be more lenient as what my store had to offer was gluten-free.

It took the second spot for a few reasons: flavor, texture, and the correct herbs.

Even though it was the right flavor profile, it didn't take the top spot due to too much of it.

I don't eat many gluten-free products but I do understand that when foods lack specific items, it tends to be made up for in other ways - the herbs.

Even though it scored second, I still would not recommend this one as the price alone is higher than the rest.

That being said, the box does come with double the portion, which would make the price understandable.

I still think the cheaper Stove Top would do the trick.

3. Aldi

This brand comes in Turkey flavor and Chicken flavor

Price: $ 0.85

0.85 Weight: 170g

Total score: 16 out of 30

The Chef's Cupboard from Aldi came in at number three but not a very strong third.

The stuffing ended up being quite bland despite the added chicken flavor.

It was the cheapest price point out of all five so I guess you get what you pay for.

I will say that the saving grace with this one is that out of the bottom three, this one was not soggy.

So, if you are looking to cook stuffing this holiday season and need a cheaper price, you could always buy this brand and zhoosh it up with extra spices.

4. Stater Bros

This brand makes six servings and takes only five minutes to make

Price: $ 1.25

1.25 Weight: 170g

Total score: 8 out of 30

This one ranked near the bottom due to its flavor and lack of appearance.

As I poured the stuffing into the pan, a large clump of chicken flavoring sat right on top.

Aside from that, it was a little too soggy for my liking.

The flavor was there, but it didn't seem to be strong enough regardless of the clump that was found after pouring.

My advice, if you can spend the extra 75 cents, go with the Stove Top.

If that price point isn't possible, the Chef's Cupboard from Aldi will be just as good given that you add some spices and make it your own.

5. Walmart

Even though this was a good price point, it turned out to be quite soggy

Price: $ 0.88

0.88 Weight: 170g

Total score: 6 out of 30

Last and certainly least is the Walmart Great Value brand.

This one ranked the lowest due to the lack of flavor and its appearance.

The stuffing was soggy, bland, and honestly tasted like moist croutons.

The only saving grace for this one was again the price point - 88 cents.

Much like the Chef's Cupboard stuffing, if price is a factor this year, go ahead and buy it, but try adding spices.

Additionally, try cooking it in the oven to lessen its wetness.

