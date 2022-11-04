If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO