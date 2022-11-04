Read full article on original website
Strong winds cause damage to roof at Baier Funeral Home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Actually shocked, I was at our other office and my secretary about 10:45 said it came across the scanner that the roof was collapsed,” Steven Knapp of Watseka said. That’s when Baier Funeral owner Steven Knapp rushed to see his business partially destroyed. Seconds later, fire crews arrived. “Immediately came over […]
Royal Donut staying open after car drives through wall
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Royal Donut in Danville will remain open while repairing damage caused by a car driving through the restaurant’s wall. Owner Samuel George said he never would have expected getting that call in the middle of the night Friday. He said the car took out a glass window and some cinder blocks, […]
foxillinois.com
Driver air lifted to hospital after I-57 crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Coles County on Saturday. Police say at 7:10 p.m., Trysten B. Fugate, 26, of Sullivan, was traveling eastbound on 100N at the I-57 overpass. Officials say Fugate lost control of his vehicle which left the...
foxillinois.com
Suspect in Danville shooting found in wooded area
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is injured and another is facing charges after a shooting Monday afternoon in Danville. It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. Danville Police arrived on the scene after a report of shots fired to find a...
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
foxillinois.com
Police search for suspects in Three Line Construction theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Champaign Police Department in reference to a burglary. Officials say on September 8, September 22, and October 14, unknown suspects entered a storage site for Three Phase Line Construction, located at 904 North Walnut Street in Champaign.
foxillinois.com
Catalytic converter stolen at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported that his catalytic converter has been stolen. U of I Police say this is the third catalytic converter stolen in as many weeks. The student says his catalytic converter was stolen between Friday and Sunday while it was parked...
foxillinois.com
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service
If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
foxillinois.com
Woman died after being shot walking along Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Champaign police have been informed that a shooting victim, an 18-year-old woman, has died from her injuries at a local hospital. The investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. ORIGINAL:. An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times while...
Urbana schools closed due to threat
Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Police responded to serious I-57 crash, highway open again
Update at 11:31 a.m. All lanes of I-57 have reopened. Update at 9:11 a.m. Vehicles from the incident have been moved, however traffic continues to be heavy at the site of the crash in the northbound lanes. Traffic is being routed onto the University Avenue Exit off of I-57 northbound. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State […]
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
foxillinois.com
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
Urbana firefighters respond to fire by apartment complex
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a fire by the Melrose Village Cir. apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. Four engines, one ladder, and a command officer were initially dispatched, arriving on the scene within four minutes. Fire crews found smoke coming from a maintenance building on the north part of the […]
WAND TV
Police investigate pedestrian v. vehicle crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police said it was investigating a vehicle verses pedestrian accident. According to Rantoul Police, the crash happened at 136 and Marshall at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening, but serious injuries.
