November full moon 2022: Full Beaver Blood Moon gets a total lunar eclipse
November's full "Beaver Moon" will occur on Nov. 8 and will undergo a total lunar eclipse.
Watch for fireballs: Orionids meteor shower expected to peak this week
While the Orionids meteor shower peak is on Oct. 21, the Orionids will be active through Nov. 22, per NASA. Faster meteors are likely to become fireballs.
Look: Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.
News Channel 25
Are those fireballs in the night sky? Astronomers say be on the lookout this weekend
NASA said to be on the lookout this weekend for possible fireballs from the Taurid meteor shower, which is expected to peak Saturday night. The meteor shower is visible whenever the constellation Taurus is high in the sky. But there is an indication that this year’s peak could be even more spectacular. The constellation is generally high up in the night sky shortly after midnight this time of year.
Total lunar eclipse slated for Election day. Here's how to view it in Arizona.
A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout Arizona during the early morning of Nov. 8, hours before voters head out to polls to cast their ballot in the general midterm elections. This will be the second total lunar eclipse in 2022, but another one will not occur until 2025, according to NASA. ...
Astronomers discover strange behaviour in ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid
Scientists believe that Phaethon, a “potentially hazardous” asteroid, has been exhibiting some strange behaviour in its approach to the Earth.The asteroid appears to be spinning faster – by four milliseconds per year, making a full rotation every 3.6 hours. While this is a small change, it could impact future research.The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency intends to launch its DESTINY+ mission to the rock in 2024, reaching it by 2028, but an increase in spin could affect the spacecraft’s flyby.Asteroids do not generally change their spin, with Phaethon being only the 11th known asteroid to do so – and of those,...
Asteroid Discovered Hiding in Sun's Glare Could Be a 'Planet Killer' for Earth — But Not Anytime Soon
"If this one hits the Earth, it would cause planetwide destruction. It would be very bad for life as we know it," Dr. Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science, said A large asteroid — estimated to be nearly a mile long and dubbed a "planet killer" — has been discovered by scientists. The space rock, which could potentially pose a danger to planet Earth — though not anytime soon — had been hidden behind the glare of the sun, according to a press...
iheart.com
Enormous Asteroid Headed Toward Earth
A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" asteroid is expected to within a stone's throw of Earth next week -- at least in space terms. The 2,400-foot asteroid -- known as 2022 RM4 -- will come as close as 1.5 million miles from the planet when it zips by at 52,500 miles per hour on November 1st, NASA reports. Astronomers consider any space object that comes within 120 million miles of the planet a "near-Earth object." And any large space rock that comes within 4.6 million miles of Earth is deemed a "potentially hazardous asteroid."
Factbox-'Beaver blood moon' offers world's last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America will be treated to the rare spectacle of a "Beaver blood moon" on Tuesday, weather permitting, as the Earth, moon and sun align to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Blood moon will be among trio of must-see astronomy events in November
November will be a jam-packed month for stargazers, as a loaded calendar will feature chances to view fireballs and what might be the best meteor shower of 2022. Some of the most intriguing astronomy events of the entire year will unfold in the November night sky, giving stargazers plenty to look for after the sun has set.
Astronomers find 3 ‘planet killers,’ one could pose a threat to Earth
Astronomers have discovered three near-Earth asteroids that have been lurking undetected within the massive glare of the Sun, one of which poses the largest potential threat to Earth in the last eight years, a new study published in The Astronomical Journal found. Astronomers were able to observe the trio of...
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Must-see: Fireballs fall from sky during meteor shower
Fireballs were caught on camera streaking across the night sky in Northern California. Thousands of people saw the bright lights, which were produced by the Taurid meteor shower, KXTV reported. Luckily none of them hit the ground or caused any fires to start, NASA officials told the news station. The...
Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years
Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
Skyscraper-sized asteroid to pass Earth next week. Here's how close it will actually get
A "potentially hazardous" asteroid, almost the size of the world's tallest skyscraper, will pass Earth next week. Live Science reports that the asteroid, called 2022 RM4, has an estimated diameter of 1,083-2,428 feet or 330-740 meters, just under Dubai's 2,716-foot-tall Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The asteroid will barely pass our planet at around 52,500 mph, roughly 68 times the speed of sound.
scitechdaily.com
Skywatching Highlights: Beaver Moon, Total Lunar Eclipse, Meteor Showers
The Next Full Moon is the Beaver, Frost, Frosty, or Snow Moon; Kartik Purnima; the Karthika Deepam, Karthikai Vilakkidu, or Thrikarthika Festival Moon; the Loi Krathong Festival Moon; the Bon Om Touk (“Boat Racing Festival”) or Cambodian Water Festival Moon; the Tazaungdaing Festival Moon; and Ill (or Il) Poya.
scitechdaily.com
Dark, Dusty Heart: Hubble Captures Swirls of Dust in the Flame Nebula
The Flame Nebula, also known as NGC 2024, is a large star-forming region in the constellation Orion that is located approximately 1,400 light-years from Earth. It’s a portion of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex, which also includes such famous nebulae as the Horsehead Nebula and Orion Nebula. In this...
