Illinois State

foxillinois.com

SHG football players reprimanded after Waterloo game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) High School football players are being reprimanded for urinating in public. It happened during their second round playoff game at Waterloo this past weekend. SHG Atheltic Director Bob Brenneisen tells NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois this was a huge mistake and the school is...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown

BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law

If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Bomb threat to Rochester Intermediate School not credible, school says

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority at Rochester Schools. The purpose of this message is to serve as an update to the notification sent earlier today regarding the bomb threat at Rochester Intermediate School. Upon receipt of a...
ROCHESTER, IL
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois women's basketball dominates exhibition opener against Quincy

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Women's Basketball took down Quincy in their exhibition opener, winning by a final score of 78-43. Illinois coming out firing early and showing their Division One dominance over Quincy. Illinois entered their preseason opener excited to get things going, and they came out and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

LLCC, Boy Scouts honoring veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) will honor veterans on Friday. LLCC is hosting its 27th annual Veterans Dat Ceremony in the Lincoln Commons at 12:30 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 202 color guard will post the colors. The program also includes Ken Elmore, LLCC Board of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Jacksonville railroad crossing receiving upgrades

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Upgrades are coming to a railroad crossing in Jacksonville. According to our media partners at WLDS, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Friday, an agreement for improving public safety at the East State Street highway-rail grade crossing BNSG railway company track in Jacksonville. The upgrade...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

2 juveniles arrested for threatening notes at Pana High School

PANA, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police News Release:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials...
PANA, IL
KWQC

Illinois offers free COVID-19 test kits to low-income residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.. The announcement comes as the CDC released data showing that 31counties in Illinois are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 54 deaths since October 28.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay

Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 4, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin and Peoria High won playoff football games on Friday night and will advance to state quarterfinal games next week. Notre Dame’s 4-2 win over Chicago Solorio Academy in the state soccer semifinals sends the Irish to the class 2A championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. The Irish will face Chatham […]
PEORIA, IL

