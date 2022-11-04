Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
SHG football players reprimanded after Waterloo game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) High School football players are being reprimanded for urinating in public. It happened during their second round playoff game at Waterloo this past weekend. SHG Atheltic Director Bob Brenneisen tells NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois this was a huge mistake and the school is...
foxillinois.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
Illinois high school football playoffs: Check IHSA brackets, get live score updates
The 2022 Illinois high school football playoffs continue on Saturday (November 5) with IHSA second-round playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the Illinois football playoff games live on SBLive Illinois including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo ...
foxillinois.com
Bomb threat to Rochester Intermediate School not credible, school says
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority at Rochester Schools. The purpose of this message is to serve as an update to the notification sent earlier today regarding the bomb threat at Rochester Intermediate School. Upon receipt of a...
Some low poverty IL school districts slow to spend billions in COVID relief, BGA, Chalkbeat finds
Why some low poverty state school districts are low to spend the billions they received in COVID relief funds.
agupdate.com
With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois
NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
foxillinois.com
Illinois women's basketball dominates exhibition opener against Quincy
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Women's Basketball took down Quincy in their exhibition opener, winning by a final score of 78-43. Illinois coming out firing early and showing their Division One dominance over Quincy. Illinois entered their preseason opener excited to get things going, and they came out and...
foxillinois.com
LLCC, Boy Scouts honoring veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) will honor veterans on Friday. LLCC is hosting its 27th annual Veterans Dat Ceremony in the Lincoln Commons at 12:30 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 202 color guard will post the colors. The program also includes Ken Elmore, LLCC Board of...
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
foxillinois.com
Urbana High School closed for day after terroristic threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — UPDATE:. Urbana Police are investigating after they say terroristic threats were called into Urbana High School on Monday morning. It started about 7 a.m. when the school resource officer contacted police about a threat from someone who called the school's office. The caller said he...
foxillinois.com
Jacksonville railroad crossing receiving upgrades
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Upgrades are coming to a railroad crossing in Jacksonville. According to our media partners at WLDS, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Friday, an agreement for improving public safety at the East State Street highway-rail grade crossing BNSG railway company track in Jacksonville. The upgrade...
dailyegyptian.com
Candidates for key judicial positions in Southern Illinois: How do they rate?
An open position on the Fifth District Appellate court is on the ballot for November 8, but neither candidate gets a recommendation from the bar association or their peers. The Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court of Illinois serves eight judicial circuits and 48 counties in Southern Illinois. The Illinois State...
foxillinois.com
2 juveniles arrested for threatening notes at Pana High School
PANA, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police News Release:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials...
KWQC
Illinois offers free COVID-19 test kits to low-income residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation.. The announcement comes as the CDC released data showing that 31counties in Illinois are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 54 deaths since October 28.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 4, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin and Peoria High won playoff football games on Friday night and will advance to state quarterfinal games next week. Notre Dame’s 4-2 win over Chicago Solorio Academy in the state soccer semifinals sends the Irish to the class 2A championship game Saturday at 11 a.m. The Irish will face Chatham […]
IDPH announces distribution of 1 million free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for vulnerable Illinoisans
Public Health Department Urges Illinoisans to Get Fully Vaccinated for Protection from COVID-19 & Flu Before the Holiday Season; Illinois Reports 14,225 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past Week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to...
