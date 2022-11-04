ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett 7th grader helping children who don’t have winter wear

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1H9d_0iy8iNEV00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Caden Jackson, 12, says he’ll never forget one Gwinnett County winter when he was in preschool.

“When I started going to school most of my classmates had them. But I wanted to give to kids who didn’t have them,” Caden said.

Winter hats, scarves, and gloves.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The kids just didn’t have what I had. I was warm and they were still cold,” Caden said.

When he got home from school that day, he told his mom.

“As a single mom — when the kids were younger — getting their own hats and scarves and gloves — it’s a thing,” Renee Jackson said.

Together, mother and son came up with a plan to provide those essentials to children in need. They asked folks to give what they could, which was then given to kids who didn’t have any.

“We know we’re onto something good that helps people. That’s the story every year,” Renee said.

It has been eight years now. Caden’s nonprofit — Loved and Protected Foundation — holds special events every weekend from late October through early December outside stores all over the county.

The thousands of hats, scarves, and gloves that are donated are then dropped off at several Gwinnett elementary schools, a Head Start program, and a single mothers’ shelter — and it all started with a cold winter when Caden was 4.

“It’s cool that people would come out and give to the cause for little kids,” Caden said.

You can learn where Caden’s upcoming winter donation events will be held by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1K08_0iy8iNEV00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Local nonprofit helping food insecure people during Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit is asking for donations for several Thanksgiving food drives during the month of November. Hosea Helps is a local not-for-profit organization that helps those struggling financially. All year long, the nonprofit puts food on the table for families in need, and this holiday season, they need the public's help.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
201K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy