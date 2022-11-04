Gwinnett 7th grader helping children who don’t have winter wear

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Caden Jackson, 12, says he’ll never forget one Gwinnett County winter when he was in preschool.

“When I started going to school most of my classmates had them. But I wanted to give to kids who didn’t have them,” Caden said.

Winter hats, scarves, and gloves.

“The kids just didn’t have what I had. I was warm and they were still cold,” Caden said.

When he got home from school that day, he told his mom.

“As a single mom — when the kids were younger — getting their own hats and scarves and gloves — it’s a thing,” Renee Jackson said.

Together, mother and son came up with a plan to provide those essentials to children in need. They asked folks to give what they could, which was then given to kids who didn’t have any.

“We know we’re onto something good that helps people. That’s the story every year,” Renee said.

It has been eight years now. Caden’s nonprofit — Loved and Protected Foundation — holds special events every weekend from late October through early December outside stores all over the county.

The thousands of hats, scarves, and gloves that are donated are then dropped off at several Gwinnett elementary schools, a Head Start program, and a single mothers’ shelter — and it all started with a cold winter when Caden was 4.

“It’s cool that people would come out and give to the cause for little kids,” Caden said.

You can learn where Caden’s upcoming winter donation events will be held by clicking here.

