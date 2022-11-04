Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Turnto10.com
Central Falls opens 'Feed the Future' food pantry aimed at students and their families
(WJAR) — A new food pantry opened in Central Falls on Monday aimed at helping students and their families. The “Feed the Future” School Food Pantry opened up at the McKenna Family Center with a ribbon cutting. According to RIDE, over 86% of students in Central Falls...
Turnto10.com
New school bus driver puts in wrong address, drives students to Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A school bus took one wrong turn after another Monday morning, causing some students and parents to panic. The new bus driver accidentally took her students on a much longer ride than anyone expected. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when...
GoLocalProv
Fellowship-Trained Surgeon Joins Brown Surgical Associates’ Division of Surgical Oncology
Brown Surgical Associates announced that fellowship-trained surgeon Timothy D. Murtha, MD, MPH has joined the practice’s Division of Surgical Oncology. Specialized in the field of surgical oncology in both the research laboratory and the clinical setting, Murtha has a particular interest in improving the diagnosis and treatment of malignancies of the pancreas, liver, and biliary system. He has made multiple important contributions to the oncology literature and has published manuscripts that have furthered the field’s understanding of pancreatic tumors, melanoma, adrenocortical carcinoma, thyroid cancer, and other diseases.
Turnto10.com
School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student
(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
middletownri.com
Student Of The Week -- Aibhlinn McGrath
Aibhlinn McGrath is always smiling, ready to work and help others. That's just part of the reason the seventh grader at Gaudet Middle School was named as "Student of the Week." #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. GAUDET MIDDLE SCHOOL...
mybackyardnews.com
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
Turnto10.com
Tiverton police say scammers falsely told woman they kidnapped her child
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Police in Providence, Tiverton and Dighton are warning parents about a phone scam targeting their child. Tiverton police said one woman in town received the terrifying call last Friday just after noon. “Basically the child was kidnapped from the Walgreens because the child had witnessed...
rinewstoday.com
You owe me nothing – Michael Morse
If it all came crashing down, and we had to start from scratch; no power, no phones, no pottery, tools or anything, it would take a thousand years to get back to where we are. Instead of noticing all we have, we choose to want better and more. We covet the things our neighbors have, things like a newer car, bigger home and nicer clothes.
Turnto10.com
BB gun confiscated at Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
Turnto10.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
10 displaced by Cranston fire
Three families were forced from their homes Sunday night after a fire broke out in Cranston.
independentri.com
NK appoints new interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
Valley Breeze
CHS students consistently using pedestrian bridge
CUMBERLAND – Longstanding complaints about the Cumberland High School pedestrian bridge going unused and students streaming across Mendon Road in front of traffic during arrival and dismissal may be in the rearview mirror. Motorists driving by at those times lately have seen a steady march of students up the...
GoLocalProv
Night of Violence in Providence: Double Shooting, Fast Food Worker and Student Robbed and Assaulted
Two people were shot in Providence overnight, and multiple individuals — including a fast food worker and a college student — were robbed at gunpoint. Two people were shot off of Hartford Avenue early Saturday morning, according to police. The shooting occurred on Whelan Road. One victim remains...
RIPTA unveils no-fare bus pilot program for low-income residents
The six-month pilot program will offer 600 Rhode Islanders who don't quality for RIPTA's existing transit assistance programs.
Record-highs temperatures set in Boston, Worcester, and Providence
BOSTON --- Record-high temperatures for November 6 were set across several major New England cities on Sunday.In Boston, the National Weather Service reported that Boston reached a high of 76 degrees, which surpassed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees set in 1948.By that wasn't all! The recorded high in Worcester on Sunday was 72 degrees, which narrowly eclipsed the previous high for November 6 of 71 degrees in 2020.In Providence, R.I., the high was 76 degrees Sunday, beating the record set at 1994, when it was 72 degrees.In Hartford, Connecticut, the record was 76 degrees, which was hit in 1994. On Sunday, the recorded high was 76, tying that mark.
Turnto10.com
Black Business Association buys building for headquarters, hub for entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Black Business Association on Monday celebrated the acquisition of a new headquarters on Smith Street in Providence. The building will also serve entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. RIBBA supports Black-owned small businesses with access to capital, business development and training, and...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
wabi.tv
Newport business gets festive for upcoming holiday season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Newport. One business is getting a head start on decorating and festivities. Main Street Floral and Design hosted their fourth annual Whoville Christmas Open House this weekend!. Many sweet treats, festive decorations, and holiday cheer were...
ABC6.com
Two-time Tony Award winner brings show to Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The legendary dancer Bill T. Jones will be bringing his explosive, “What Problem?” show to the stage at Vets Auditorium Friday. The two-time Tony Award winner, along with his 10-member company, will take the audience through a journey that evokes emotion, heavy thought and is quite timely as we approach Election Day.
