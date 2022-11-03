ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Sections of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wind gusts that could reach as high as 80 mph have led to Interstate 25 being closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line in both directions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not yet announced how long the closure will last.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores

Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Update on Early Voting in Laramie County

With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie

A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/4/22-11/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – These are the latest events this weekend to celebrate the first weekend in November. Take part in the Cheyenne First Friday Art Walk tonight, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Cheyenne. Find out more about the art walk here. Black Tooth Brewing Co. on 520...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
