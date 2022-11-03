Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police Still Working to Reel In Men Caught ‘Fishing’ at Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday,...
oilcity.news
Suspect killed in Halloween shootout identified, had multiple felony warrants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office says it had been seeking the suspect killed in a standoff with deputies on Monday for several months. Officers had been attempting to serve a warrant at the residence on the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 7:57 p.m. Halloween night when the shooting occurred.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/2/22–11/3/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Police Respond to Incident in Saddle Ridge Neighborhood
On November 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist at a residence on Gunsmoke Road. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed...
oilcity.news
Sections of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wind gusts that could reach as high as 80 mph have led to Interstate 25 being closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line in both directions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not yet announced how long the closure will last.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
Barnes, Kozak Issue Statements On Halloween Night Shootout
Laramie County Sheriff candidates Jeff Barnes and Brian Kozak have issued statements on a Monday night shootout in the Saddle Ridge area that left a suspect dead and a sheriff's deputy hospitalized. You can read more about the incident here. Barnes posted this statement on his campaign Facebook page:. Another...
Laramie Said These Are Their Frequently Visited Stores
Over a month ago, we asked Laramie what stores they would like to have in town. Everyone had so much to say! This time, appreciating what we already have, we asked Laramie what their frequently visited stores are. It's so fun to see people's responses and how they're all mostly the same ones. Guess we all collectively like most of the same place, huh?
‘Medical Assist’ Prompts Secure Perimeter at Cheyenne Elementary
A Cheyenne elementary school was placed into a secure perimeter Wednesday after police responded to a "medical assist" at a nearby home, the department says. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called to the home on Gunsmoke Road around 3:30 p.m. "Due to the nature of the call,...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Possible Winter Storm For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's uncertain how severe the local impacts might be at this point, there is a possibility that a winter storm could blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle late Wednesday and Thursday. The agency posted the following on its...
thecheyennepost.com
Update on Early Voting in Laramie County
With just one day remaining for early voting, 28 percent of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots. As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4000 voters (82 percent) have returned their absentee ballots.
BREAKING: Man Charged With Laramie County Man’s Murder Pleads Not Guilty
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Laramie County man has pleaded not guilty. Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, also known as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, entered the plea Thursday afternoon in Laramie County District Court. The murder happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday,...
Laramie County Deputy Injured in Deadly Shootout Released From Hospital
The Laramie County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in last night's fatal shootout in Saddle Ridge has been released from the hospital. The sheriff's office says deputies were serving a warrant in the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road when "shots were exchanged" and the deputy, whose name is being withheld at this time, was shot.
Cheyenne Man Caught Shoplifting In Laramie
A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and facing charges of Felony Theft. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:02 a.m., Laramie Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael...
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
BREAKING: Laramie County Deputy Injured, Suspect Dead After Shootout
A suspect is dead and a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital following a shootout in Saddle Ridge Monday night. According to a department Facebook post, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road around 8 p.m. to serve a warrant. "During the course of...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/4/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It was a great sports weekend for the Collins Clan. We made a drive to Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Cornhuskers’ football team vs. Illinois. I have family in Illinois, so the bad-mouthing was as bad as the Huskers got thumped. Ninety thousand dedicated fans made the stadium experience amazing, but the best part may have been the marching band. My son, Jac, was able to find tickets that night to the volleyball game. The number-one-rated Lady Huskers’ volleyball team was amazing in their sweep over Maryland. I love volleyball, and the athleticism of the players was stunning.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/4/22-11/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – These are the latest events this weekend to celebrate the first weekend in November. Take part in the Cheyenne First Friday Art Walk tonight, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. throughout downtown Cheyenne. Find out more about the art walk here. Black Tooth Brewing Co. on 520...
Cheyenne NWS: Atypical Wind Event To Batter SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour in wind-prone areas are possible through Saturday in southeast Wyoming. The agency on Friday morning issued an alert, sending out a message that includes the following:. High confidence in High Wind event set...
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
