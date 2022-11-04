ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie, NY

WRGB

Traffic stop leads to illegal weapon charge for Albany man

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been arrested on a weapons charge. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Volkswagon in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street in the City of Albany back on November 6th. 28-year-old Laffette A. Ilarraza was...
ALBANY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Fatal crash in Taghkanic

Taghkanic, New York – On November 2, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway and Post Hill Road in the town of Taghkanic at approximately 3:55 p.m. Initial investigation determined Craig A. McNulty, age 59, of Troy, NY,...
TAGHKANIC, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train

HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
RHINEBECK, NY
WRGB

Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
HUDSON FALLS, NY

