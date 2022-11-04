Everything comes together for No. 3 ND Prep in sweep of No. 1 Country Day, clinching 16th straight district title

Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Cross Country finals roundup: Rochester’s Cook finishes third; Oxford girls take sixth, WLN eighth
Rochester’s Lucy Cook was third overall, while Oakland County team champion Oxford finished sixth in the Division 1 state finals at Michigan International Speedway, led by a top-20 finish by sophomore Mallory Bigelow, and three runners in the top 70. Walled Lake Northern finished eighth (271 points), Farmington was...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 5 football district final between Country Day and Notre Dame Prep
Detroit Country Day defeated Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 35-19, to win the Division 5 district title in the game played on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Country Day.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 football district final between Birmingham Seaholm and Birmingham Groves
Birmingham Groves defeated Birmingham Seaholm 26-12 in a Division 2 district final on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Gabe Zeldes’ ‘cycle’ leads Country Day to D5 district title over Notre Dame Prep
BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”
The Oakland Press
Lakeland repeats championship trifecta with sweep of WL Northern in D1 district final
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Returning a large portion of a team that won the Lakes Valley Conference regular season title, LVC Tournament title and a Division 1 district championship in 2021 meant that the Lakeland volleyball team had big expectations for 2022. Led by a group of seven seniors, the...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 4 football district final between Madison Heights Lamphere and OLSM
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated Madison Heights Lamphere, 35-0, Friday night to win the Division 4 district championship at Lamphere High School.
The Oakland Press
Marrogy’s big plays lead Rice past No. 5 Walled Lake Western, 30-22, in D3 district title game
WALLED LAKE — Blake Marrogy made plays with his feet, all night. He made plays with his arm. And, when Birmingham Brother Rice needed it the most, he made a play with his hands, too. With his defense working hard to keep an explosive Walled Lake Western offense in...
The Oakland Press
Birmingham Groves scores 26 unanswered points to beat Seaholm for district title
BIRMINGHAM — Five defensive takeaways, plus 26 unanswered points added up to a come-from-behind district championship win for visiting Birmingham Groves Friday, as the Falcons defeated their cross-town rival, Birmingham Seaholm, 26-12. Two second-half touchdowns that nearly stretched the length of the field helped expand Groves’ modest, one-point halftime lead, while its defense found new ways to prevent the Maples from further scoring.
MLive.com
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
The Oakland Press
University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club ‘The Friars’ to perform in Waterford Twp.
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac announces that their Fall Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road in Waterford Township. This year’s program will feature The Friars, an a cappella subset of the University of...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
ClickOnDetroit.com
60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down
DEARBORN, Mich. – 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour. If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
wtvbam.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Detroit News
Feds bust 'ghost baggage' drug ring in Detroit
Federal agents have toppled a drug ring that helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis by sending unescorted luggage filled with fentanyl aboard airplanes bound for Detroit Metropolitan Airport, a tactic investigators dubbed "ghost baggage." The method involved alleged drug ring members in Phoenix, Ariz., buying plane tickets to Detroit, checking...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 6 and beyond
• Michigan Celebrates Small Business is accepting nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. Nominations are open until Nov. 15, michigancelebrates.org. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes program. Through Nov. 26, anyone can submit a selfie photo taken at an Oakland County small business that they consider to be a “local gem” for a chance at winning a $1,000 first prize or $500 second prize. The prize money is being provided by Genisys Credit Union. Entries should be submitted to www.OakGov.com/ShopSmall.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County investing $20M in local parks and recreation
Oakland County officials Wednesday announced a collaboration with local communities to invest more than $20 million in parks and outdoor recreation facilities. Officials made the announcement at Beech Woods Park in Southfield, but it also affects parks and facilities in Pontiac, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Royal Oak Township and Hazel Park.
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
