(Barron County, WI) — Law enforcement officials in one western Wisconsin county are speaking out about drug deaths, and speaking to people with drug problems. A half-dozen police chiefs along with the sheriff in Barron County yesterday wrote an open letter about the recent spike in drug deaths. Sheriff Chris Fitgerald says there have been 17 drug-related deaths in his small county in the past two years. He said drugs like meth and fentanyl are becoming a problem for many small communities. The sheriff added that there is help available for people struggling with drug problems, and encouraged anyone who needs help to get help.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO