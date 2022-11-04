ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

The Oakland Press

Gabe Zeldes’ ‘cycle’ leads Country Day to D5 district title over Notre Dame Prep

BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Long time coming: Adams beats Rockford, 2-0, in D1 title game to claim first state championship since ’99

COMSTOCK PARK — Jackson Craft thought about holding on to the ball. Instead, he decided to hold onto the trophy. The Rochester Adams junior captain was trapped in the corner of the field, with just over four minutes to play in Saturday’s Division 1 championship game against Rockford, but rather than sit on the 1-0 lead, he spun to the end line and delivered a centering pass that Matthew Vostriakov converted into a goal that all but sealed the deal.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Nov. 6 and beyond

• Michigan Celebrates Small Business is accepting nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. Nominations are open until Nov. 15, michigancelebrates.org. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes program. Through Nov. 26, anyone can submit a selfie photo taken at an Oakland County small business that they consider to be a “local gem” for a chance at winning a $1,000 first prize or $500 second prize. The prize money is being provided by Genisys Credit Union. Entries should be submitted to www.OakGov.com/ShopSmall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Most Oakland Co. offices closed on Election Day

Oakland County offices will be closed Tuesday, with the exception of election-related operations. The same is true for Michigan Secretary of State offices and the states Office of the Great Seal. People will continue to be able to use online services at www.oakgov.com/pages/departments.aspx. Voters can see the official list of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Water aerobics offer effective alternative to land workouts

When most people think of working out in the pool, they might imagine a brawny swimmer practicing the breaststroke while gliding effortlessly through the water. Although a workout, swimming is not the only way to exercise while in the water. Water aerobics and resistance training in the pool are great...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Election Day Primer: Everything you need to know for Election Day

Election Day is almost here. There are dozens of federal, state, county, and local races featured on Oakland County ballots along with statewide proposals that would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan constitution, expand voting opportunities, and require state lawmakers to disclose personal financial information. The top race on the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Forgotten Harvest joins United Way for virtual town hall

Forgotten Harvest will join United Way for Southeast Michigan for a virtual town hall on Wednesday Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. to discuss holiday food access for families in need and how members of the community can provide support during the holidays. These “What’s the Word Wednesday” town halls are...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

CDGB 101: Pontiac plans to resume managing federal funds

In a Thursday town hall, Pontiac residents had a chance to learn more about an annual federal disbursement known as Community Development Block Grant, which last year provided more than $800,000 for city improvement projects. Thursday’s meeting was the first of two town halls for Pontiac residents, aimed at eliciting...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Former Birmingham mayor staying at senior complex after eviction threat

A former Birmingham mayor will remain in a senior citizen housing complex after being threatened with eviction. Baldwin House Senior Living presented Dorothy Conrad, 88, with a lease agreement in September that contained a “non-solicitation” provision that was, in effect, an attempt to keep her quiet, said her attorney, Joe Wloszek. No other lease agreements contained similar language, he said.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man accused of setting woman on fire

It’s been three years since a Farmington Hills man was accused of setting a woman on fire in an attempt to kill her. It will be another year, barring any delays, before his case goes to trial. At a recent hearing in a Wayne County courtroom, William Gary Helmer,...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

