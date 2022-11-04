Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 4 football district final between Madison Heights Lamphere and OLSM
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated Madison Heights Lamphere, 35-0, Friday night to win the Division 4 district championship at Lamphere High School.
The Oakland Press
Lakeland repeats championship trifecta with sweep of WL Northern in D1 district final
WEST BLOOMFIELD — Returning a large portion of a team that won the Lakes Valley Conference regular season title, LVC Tournament title and a Division 1 district championship in 2021 meant that the Lakeland volleyball team had big expectations for 2022. Led by a group of seven seniors, the...
The Oakland Press
Gabe Zeldes’ ‘cycle’ leads Country Day to D5 district title over Notre Dame Prep
BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”
The Oakland Press
St. Mary’s shuts down Lamphere to claim D4 district championship
MADISON HEIGHTS — There once was a time where district championships were just an appetizer for the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s football program. But in recent years, the Eaglets have gone hungry when the postseason came around. On Friday night, they got a taste of the good...
The Oakland Press
Long time coming: Adams beats Rockford, 2-0, in D1 title game to claim first state championship since ’99
COMSTOCK PARK — Jackson Craft thought about holding on to the ball. Instead, he decided to hold onto the trophy. The Rochester Adams junior captain was trapped in the corner of the field, with just over four minutes to play in Saturday’s Division 1 championship game against Rockford, but rather than sit on the 1-0 lead, he spun to the end line and delivered a centering pass that Matthew Vostriakov converted into a goal that all but sealed the deal.
The Oakland Press
Marrogy’s big plays lead Rice past No. 5 Walled Lake Western, 30-22, in D3 district title game
WALLED LAKE — Blake Marrogy made plays with his feet, all night. He made plays with his arm. And, when Birmingham Brother Rice needed it the most, he made a play with his hands, too. With his defense working hard to keep an explosive Walled Lake Western offense in...
The Oakland Press
University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club ‘The Friars’ to perform in Waterford Twp.
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac announces that their Fall Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road in Waterford Township. This year’s program will feature The Friars, an a cappella subset of the University of...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 6 and beyond
• Michigan Celebrates Small Business is accepting nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. Nominations are open until Nov. 15, michigancelebrates.org. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes program. Through Nov. 26, anyone can submit a selfie photo taken at an Oakland County small business that they consider to be a “local gem” for a chance at winning a $1,000 first prize or $500 second prize. The prize money is being provided by Genisys Credit Union. Entries should be submitted to www.OakGov.com/ShopSmall.
The Oakland Press
Most Oakland Co. offices closed on Election Day
Oakland County offices will be closed Tuesday, with the exception of election-related operations. The same is true for Michigan Secretary of State offices and the states Office of the Great Seal. People will continue to be able to use online services at www.oakgov.com/pages/departments.aspx. Voters can see the official list of...
The Oakland Press
Gubernatorial candidates look to finish campaigns in Macomb, Oakland counties
With two days to go before voters make their selections, teams for the Democrats and Republicans top of the tickets in Michigan focused on Macomb and Oakland counties for their final campaign push. In Macomb County, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon on Sunday attended get-out-the-vote rally appearances in Shelby Township...
The Oakland Press
Water aerobics offer effective alternative to land workouts
When most people think of working out in the pool, they might imagine a brawny swimmer practicing the breaststroke while gliding effortlessly through the water. Although a workout, swimming is not the only way to exercise while in the water. Water aerobics and resistance training in the pool are great...
The Oakland Press
Man hit by vehicle, killed on I-75 exit ramp while refueling car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on an I-75 exit ramp. Michigan State Police reports the victim was refueling his car that had run out of gas and was blocking the 8 Mile Road exit ramp when he and his vehicle were hit at around 2:20 a.m.
The Oakland Press
Election Day Primer: Everything you need to know for Election Day
Election Day is almost here. There are dozens of federal, state, county, and local races featured on Oakland County ballots along with statewide proposals that would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan constitution, expand voting opportunities, and require state lawmakers to disclose personal financial information. The top race on the...
The Oakland Press
Forgotten Harvest joins United Way for virtual town hall
Forgotten Harvest will join United Way for Southeast Michigan for a virtual town hall on Wednesday Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. to discuss holiday food access for families in need and how members of the community can provide support during the holidays. These “What’s the Word Wednesday” town halls are...
The Oakland Press
CDGB 101: Pontiac plans to resume managing federal funds
In a Thursday town hall, Pontiac residents had a chance to learn more about an annual federal disbursement known as Community Development Block Grant, which last year provided more than $800,000 for city improvement projects. Thursday’s meeting was the first of two town halls for Pontiac residents, aimed at eliciting...
The Oakland Press
Former Birmingham mayor staying at senior complex after eviction threat
A former Birmingham mayor will remain in a senior citizen housing complex after being threatened with eviction. Baldwin House Senior Living presented Dorothy Conrad, 88, with a lease agreement in September that contained a “non-solicitation” provision that was, in effect, an attempt to keep her quiet, said her attorney, Joe Wloszek. No other lease agreements contained similar language, he said.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Denied a drink, drunken bar customer threatens staff; drunken driver arrested with crack cocaine, Rx drugs
Denied a drink, drunken bar customer threatens staff. A Royal Oak man is facing assault and other charges after police say he threatened to return and shoot a bartender who refused to serve the intoxicated suspect a drink. Staff at O’Toole’s, 205 W. Fifth Street called police Oct. 29....
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man accused of setting woman on fire
It’s been three years since a Farmington Hills man was accused of setting a woman on fire in an attempt to kill her. It will be another year, barring any delays, before his case goes to trial. At a recent hearing in a Wayne County courtroom, William Gary Helmer,...
The Oakland Press
Remember to change batteries in smoke detectors when changing clocks
The Farmington Hills Fire Department urges everyone to change their smoke alarm batteries when changing their clocks from Daylight Saving Time back on Sunday, Nov. 6. “It’s an easy, inexpensive, and proven way to protect your family and your home,” said Fire Marshal Jason Baloga. Since 1987, the...
Comments / 0