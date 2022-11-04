BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO