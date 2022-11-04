Read full article on original website
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
sheltonherald.com
Yale football overwhelms Brown in Ivy League blowout win, scores most points since 1929
NEW HAVEN — The Yale football team quickly silenced any doubters with a historic 69-17 win over Brown on Saturday at Yale Bowl to keep itself in the hunt for an Ivy League football title. This was Yale’s highest-scoring game since an 89-0 romp over Vermont in 1929.
WLKY.com
'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
providencedailydose.com
Our Guy Jeremy Peña — World Series MVP!
This is incredible. Providence native, and Classical High alum, Jeremy Peña has just added World Series MVP to his already stunning 2022 record. Since being named MVP of the American League Championship Series (following his game-winning homerun in the 18th inning of the division playoff game against Seattle) Astros infielder Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove honor. From SI:
independentri.com
NK appoints new interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
ABC6.com
McKee, Kalus make final pitches to voters before Super Tuesday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – In the final countdown to election day, the leading Gubernatorial candidates made their way around Rhode Island before Tuesday. Incumbent Governor Dan McKee continued his ‘3 Day Get Out the Vote Blitz’ in Woonsocket alongside Mayor Lisa Baldelli- Hunt. “A lot of good...
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Providence, RI
If you’re looking for a great beer, Providence is the place to be. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at some of the best breweries in Providence and what makes them stand out from the rest. Whether you’re a beer lover or just looking for something to do on a weekend, these breweries are sure to please you!
ABC6.com
St. Raphael’s Kipyego Goes Back To Back, Hendricken Takes Team Boys Cross Country Title
In the RIIL boys cross country meet Saturday, St. Raphael standout Devan Kipyego making it two straight titles with another victory this year. Bishop Hendricken earning the boys team crown.
ABC6.com
Taunton crossing guard celebrates 40 years
TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Mulcahey Elementary School has gone through many changes through the years, including a brand-new building that opened in 2020. However, one thing that’s been the same since the 1980s is Miss Jackie, the neighborhood’s star crossing guard. “Well number one it’s special, but...
ABC6.com
Amid nationwide shortages, Rhode Island State Police hold open house recruitment drive
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Across the nation, local and state police have found challenges when it comes to staffing ,recruitment, and retention. In Rhode Island, State Police are looking to change that. The agency held an open house recruitment drive at their North Scituate Barracks to give applicants...
ABC6.com
Gorriaran Wins Girls State Cross Country Race, East Greenwich Earns Girls Team Title
Moses Brown standout Sophia Gorriaran winning her first girls state cross country title Saturday at Ponaganset High School. East Greenwich earning the girls team title.
jewishrhody.com
For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way
Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
ABC6.com
Gorbea to visit 4 polling locations ahead of Election Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will be visiting four voting sites ahead of Election Day. Gorbea, along with U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Thomas Hicks, will make stops at Central Falls City Hall, Pastore Youth Center in Cranston, North Kingstown Town Hall, and Newport City Hall.
New East Providence concert venue could be ready by 2024
State and local officials broke ground Friday on a yet-to-be-named, outdoor amphitheater on the waterfront near Bold Point Park.
GoLocalProv
GoLocalProv Endorsement: Lt Governor
The contest for Rhode Island lieutenant governor is between a traditional liberal Democrat and a combo Republican -- part traditional Republican and part unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, whose brazen lies and demagoguery continue to poison America’s civic and political life. Sabina Matos came up through ward politics in...
therealdeal.com
Rhode Island $17.7M resi sale nearly matches Taylor Swift’s record
Taylor Swift still tops the charts, both with her new album “Midnights” and with the record-setting 2013 purchase of her $17.75 million Rhode Island home at 16 Bluff Avenue, which is the highest price ever paid for a residential property in both Watch Hill and Washington County. But...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
