Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
LOUISVILLE, KY
providencedailydose.com

Our Guy Jeremy Peña — World Series MVP!

This is incredible. Providence native, and Classical High alum, Jeremy Peña has just added World Series MVP to his already stunning 2022 record. Since being named MVP of the American League Championship Series (following his game-winning homerun in the 18th inning of the division playoff game against Seattle) Astros infielder Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove honor. From SI:
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

NK appoints new interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada

Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
CRANSTON, RI
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
ABC6.com

McKee, Kalus make final pitches to voters before Super Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – In the final countdown to election day, the leading Gubernatorial candidates made their way around Rhode Island before Tuesday. Incumbent Governor Dan McKee continued his ‘3 Day Get Out the Vote Blitz’ in Woonsocket alongside Mayor Lisa Baldelli- Hunt. “A lot of good...
WOONSOCKET, RI
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Providence, RI

If you’re looking for a great beer, Providence is the place to be. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at some of the best breweries in Providence and what makes them stand out from the rest. Whether you’re a beer lover or just looking for something to do on a weekend, these breweries are sure to please you!
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Taunton crossing guard celebrates 40 years

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Mulcahey Elementary School has gone through many changes through the years, including a brand-new building that opened in 2020. However, one thing that’s been the same since the 1980s is Miss Jackie, the neighborhood’s star crossing guard. “Well number one it’s special, but...
TAUNTON, MA
jewishrhody.com

For 92 years, business owner Dick Shapiro has done things his way

Dick Shapiro doesn’t have a smartphone. He doesn’t have a computer, which makes his desk look strangely empty. His company, East Greenwich-based Special Delivery, distributes periodicals across Rhode Island, but it has neither a website nor a social media presence. Shapiro runs most of his business through a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Gorbea to visit 4 polling locations ahead of Election Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will be visiting four voting sites ahead of Election Day. Gorbea, along with U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Thomas Hicks, will make stops at Central Falls City Hall, Pastore Youth Center in Cranston, North Kingstown Town Hall, and Newport City Hall.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

GoLocalProv Endorsement: Lt Governor

The contest for Rhode Island lieutenant governor is between a traditional liberal Democrat and a combo Republican -- part traditional Republican and part unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, whose brazen lies and demagoguery continue to poison America’s civic and political life. Sabina Matos came up through ward politics in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY

