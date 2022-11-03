Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Election Day 2022: Here's how to research Michigan judicial candidates
(WXYZ) — They play a key role in criminal and civil courts, as high up as the State Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, we’re looking at why voters choose certain candidates and the qualities they look for. Voter Clarence Martin spent Friday shopping for groceries and considering...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon expected to make several stops across Michigan for a final voter push ahead of Election Day
(WXYZ) — In just over 24 hours, the election polls will open and Michiganders across the state will be casting their vote for who they want to lead the state for the next 4 years. This weekend, incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon traveled across the...
Tv20detroit.com
How are communities stepping up security for poll workers & voters on Election Day?
(WXYZ) — False election fraud speculations have persisted following the 2020 presidential election, forcing city clerks across the state to tighten up their defenses. The State of Michigan gave $8 million to municipalities to make sure the election is safe & secure, but how was that money spent? We took a look.
Tv20detroit.com
What's on the minds of metro Detroit voters ahead of Tuesday's election?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's midterm election is just days away. And there's a lot on the ballot - from Michigan governor, to state attorney general, congressional seats, school boards, judgeships and much more. And then there's the 3 statewide ballot proposals voters will decide on covering issues like abortion,...
Tv20detroit.com
Clerks see final absentee voters as they prepare for Election Day
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For the last 48 hours, clerks' offices in metro Detroit have been a buzz. Monday marked the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot at their respective clerks' offices. Contrary to other absentee ballot requests earlier this fall, voters were required to fill out ballots in person and return them before leaving.
Tv20detroit.com
Elder Abuse Task Force releases guide on legal actions against financial exploitation
LANSING, Mich. — A new guide outlining legal actions against those suspected of exploiting the elderly and other vulnerable adults has been released. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday A Guide to Investigation & Prosecution of Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation is available to all police officers and prosecutors in the state of Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Corewell Health East restricts hospital access to kids older than 5 as RSV spreads throughout the state
(WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country. According to the hospital, there has been a 500% increase in positive tests among children, so starting Monday, all 8 of Corewell East's hospitals in Michigan will undergo visitor restrictions.
Tv20detroit.com
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes
BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Total lunar eclipse visible from metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Early Tuesday morning we got to see a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit!. It started after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the partial lunar eclipse will begin, but the total eclipse lasted for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m..
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices see massive 30-cent spike in metro Detroit in past week
(WXYZ) — Gas prices saw a massive spike over the past few days, sending the average price in the state to $4.23 per gallon, which is 27 cents higher than a week ago when we were below $4 per gallon. According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit jumped...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover Halloween candy for kids in need
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.
Comments / 0