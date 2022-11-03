MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO