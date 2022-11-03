ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

What's on the minds of metro Detroit voters ahead of Tuesday's election?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's midterm election is just days away. And there's a lot on the ballot - from Michigan governor, to state attorney general, congressional seats, school boards, judgeships and much more. And then there's the 3 statewide ballot proposals voters will decide on covering issues like abortion,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Clerks see final absentee voters as they prepare for Election Day

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For the last 48 hours, clerks' offices in metro Detroit have been a buzz. Monday marked the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot at their respective clerks' offices. Contrary to other absentee ballot requests earlier this fall, voters were required to fill out ballots in person and return them before leaving.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Elder Abuse Task Force releases guide on legal actions against financial exploitation

LANSING, Mich. — A new guide outlining legal actions against those suspected of exploiting the elderly and other vulnerable adults has been released. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday A Guide to Investigation & Prosecution of Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation is available to all police officers and prosecutors in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Corewell Health East restricts hospital access to kids older than 5 as RSV spreads throughout the state

(WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country. According to the hospital, there has been a 500% increase in positive tests among children, so starting Monday, all 8 of Corewell East's hospitals in Michigan will undergo visitor restrictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
BARRE, MA
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Total lunar eclipse visible from metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Early Tuesday morning we got to see a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit!. It started after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the partial lunar eclipse will begin, but the total eclipse lasted for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m..
Tv20detroit.com

Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover Halloween candy for kids in need

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy