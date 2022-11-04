ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Niceville woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone at her home on Adams Street Saturday Night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to report that...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday that a woman had been found dead floating in the Gulf. OCSO officials said that a 60-year-old-female tourist was found floating near the Shirah Beach access in Destin. OCSO reports that she had last been...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.
FLOMATON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Patriot Guard Riders honor WWII Veteran killed in car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A World War II veteran killed in a car crash earlier this week was memorialized this weekend by those who knew him best. Andrew Levi Kirkland, 91 -- known to most as “Mr. Levi” -- was remembered Sunday at First Baptist Church of Dawes where he was a long-time member.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
PENSACOLA, FL

