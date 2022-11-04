Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in Escambia County murder found with wig and makeup, ECSO says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Florida’s Lake County and charged in connection to a murder that occurred at an Escambia County Home. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports the arrest was made during a traffic stop by the Eustis Police Department.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Niceville woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone at her home on Adams Street Saturday Night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to report that...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
utv44.com
Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday that a woman had been found dead floating in the Gulf. OCSO officials said that a 60-year-old-female tourist was found floating near the Shirah Beach access in Destin. OCSO reports that she had last been...
60-year-old woman found ‘floating’ in Gulf of Mexico near Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman was found “floating” in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Deputies said the 60-year-old woman was a tourist who was last seen “entering the water to go swimming.” […]
Mobile woman sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder: Mobile District Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a woman to life in prison without possibility of parole following a September guilty ruling from a Mobile County jury in connection to a 2019 murder, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile DA. Amber Kuta, was sentenced to life for abuse of corpse, as […]
WEAR
Stolen pickup truck overturns during crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen truck crashed and overturned in Escambia County Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the corner of Mobile Highway and Green Street. A pickup truck collided with a car before overturning. Pensacola Police tells WEAR News the truck was reported stolen from...
WEAR
Woman wanted for stealing from healthcare workers at Northwest Florida hospitals
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Authorities are trying to identify and locate a woman wanted for recent thefts at Northwest Florida hospitals. Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers posted about the suspect on Thursday, saying she is wanted by Crestview Police. "This individual is suspected of taking healthcare workers' wallets while they are on...
WEAR
Victim in fatal Escambia County hit-and-run identified as 53-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash that took place on Highway 29 in Escambia County early Tuesday morning. The woman's daughters, Danielle Sommerfield and Kristy Figueroa, spoke with WEAR News Thursday afternoon about their now deceased mother, 53-year-old Lisa Rowe. The family...
WALA-TV FOX10
3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Patriot Guard Riders honor WWII Veteran killed in car crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A World War II veteran killed in a car crash earlier this week was memorialized this weekend by those who knew him best. Andrew Levi Kirkland, 91 -- known to most as “Mr. Levi” -- was remembered Sunday at First Baptist Church of Dawes where he was a long-time member.
WALA-TV FOX10
Zeigler shootout victim speaks from hospital, details what really happened
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details into a shootout that left five people wounded Tuesday night on Zeigler Boulevard. One of the victims, Jacob Roush speaking from his hospital bed, talking about the hail of gunfire. He has quite the story to tell. Roush says this started after two guys...
utv44.com
Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
WEAR
2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
WEAR
3 dead after head-on collision on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Three people are dead following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama Sunday afternoon, according to Flomaton Fire. According to ALEA, the crash happened on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 at around 3:37 p.m. All northbound lanes on Highway...
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
