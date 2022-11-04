Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
Slam poetry night invites Black students to express themselves
On Friday, Ohio University’s Black Student Communication Caucus hosted its annual Slam Poetry contest, providing book nerds and magical realists an excuse to ditch Court Street and experience something thoroughly genuine. Founded in 2017, the Black Student Communication Caucus, or BSCC, has served student minorities and provided them a...
thepostathens.com
Vibrancy Theater honors its roots through performance
On Friday, Vibrancy Theater presented its “Honoring our Roots” cabaret at Donkey Coffee, 17 W. Washington St. The stage held space for BIPOC students hoping to share a piece of themselves and honor their heritages. This informal event brought in many different voices from many different cultures. Performances...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio controls game in 7-1 win over West Virginia
Ohio knows how to put on a show. The Bobcats were in control for the entire game at home Saturday, defeating West Virginia 7-1 and sweeping the series. With the win, the Bobcats are 6-0 at Bird Arena. Ohio asserted its dominance from the start. It spent most of the...
Casey and Carrie Williams to open new Biggby Coffee In Newport, their second location in NKY
Biggby Coffee is getting big-er. The fastest growing coffee chain in America – named thusly in 2011 by CNBC – is expanding in Northern Kentucky thanks to Casey and Carrie Williams. “When we opened our Turkeyfoot Biggby location,” said Casey, who was raised in Campbell County, “We had...
thepostathens.com
Thompson, Wasserman vie for County Auditor seat
On Tuesday, Athens County voters will decide whether Republican incumbent Jill Thompson or Democrat Ric Wasserman is best suited to fulfill the position of the Athens County auditor. It’s not the first time voters have had to choose between the two opponents. In the 2002 Athens County auditor election,...
Fox 19
Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department dishes out three critical violations
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
dayton.com
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton
Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
spectrumnews1.com
Churches scramble to find new leaders amid pastor burnout
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — COVID had a big impact on church attendance. Now, worker burnout is leaving some churches in a rough spot. A recent survey showed two of every five pastors considered quitting in the past year. At one area Baptist church where the lead pastor is retiring, church...
Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends
In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Get to know Dwight Wilson III
Dwight Wilson III is known as a prolific rebounder for Ohio, but there’s more to the 6-foot-8 forward than basketball. The Post sat down with Wilson to discuss music, influences and more. The Post: If you weren’t a basketball player, what would you be?. Dwight Wilson III: Maybe...
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
WLWT 5
Missing Kings High School student has been found safe
Warren County Dispatch confirmed that Shepard has been found. Kings Local School District is asking those with information about missing junior student Kristyona Shepard to call Hamilton Township Police Department. According to a post from the school district, Shepard was last seen Friday night when she got into a black...
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
WLWT 5
Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season
Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
