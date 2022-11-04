ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostathens.com

Slam poetry night invites Black students to express themselves

On Friday, Ohio University’s Black Student Communication Caucus hosted its annual Slam Poetry contest, providing book nerds and magical realists an excuse to ditch Court Street and experience something thoroughly genuine. Founded in 2017, the Black Student Communication Caucus, or BSCC, has served student minorities and provided them a...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Vibrancy Theater honors its roots through performance

On Friday, Vibrancy Theater presented its “Honoring our Roots” cabaret at Donkey Coffee, 17 W. Washington St. The stage held space for BIPOC students hoping to share a piece of themselves and honor their heritages. This informal event brought in many different voices from many different cultures. Performances...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Hockey: Ohio controls game in 7-1 win over West Virginia

Ohio knows how to put on a show. The Bobcats were in control for the entire game at home Saturday, defeating West Virginia 7-1 and sweeping the series. With the win, the Bobcats are 6-0 at Bird Arena. Ohio asserted its dominance from the start. It spent most of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
thepostathens.com

Thompson, Wasserman vie for County Auditor seat

On Tuesday, Athens County voters will decide whether Republican incumbent Jill Thompson or Democrat Ric Wasserman is best suited to fulfill the position of the Athens County auditor. It’s not the first time voters have had to choose between the two opponents. In the 2002 Athens County auditor election,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio superintendent praises staff, authorities on quick response in lockdown, no threat found

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Gallia County, Ohio, say they found no viable threat after an alleged suspicious statement put a high school on lockdown. According to Gallia County Local Schools Superintendent Phillip Kuhn and Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, administrators at River Valley High School were alerted around 1:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department dishes out three critical violations

Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department this past week. Bruno’s Pizza on High Street received one critical violation for not using sanitizing solution in its dishwasher. Bruno’s also received two non-critical violations, one for having rust on non-food contact surfaces, and another for dust in vents above the dishwasher and sinks.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton

Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
HAMILTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Churches scramble to find new leaders amid pastor burnout

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — COVID had a big impact on church attendance. Now, worker burnout is leaving some churches in a rough spot. A recent survey showed two of every five pastors considered quitting in the past year. At one area Baptist church where the lead pastor is retiring, church...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends

In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it […] The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
CHESHIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Get to know Dwight Wilson III

Dwight Wilson III is known as a prolific rebounder for Ohio, but there’s more to the 6-foot-8 forward than basketball. The Post sat down with Wilson to discuss music, influences and more. The Post: If you weren’t a basketball player, what would you be?. Dwight Wilson III: Maybe...
ATHENS, OH
WLWT 5

Missing Kings High School student has been found safe

Warren County Dispatch confirmed that Shepard has been found. Kings Local School District is asking those with information about missing junior student Kristyona Shepard to call Hamilton Township Police Department. According to a post from the school district, Shepard was last seen Friday night when she got into a black...
HAMILTON, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season

Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
MINFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy