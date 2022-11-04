Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
yourerie
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield
Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in …. Multiple fire departments respond to heavy fire in West Springfield. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled …. Butch’s Place hosts fundraiser meal to honor disabled and homeless veterans...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
explore venango
Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
erienewsnow.com
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
PSP investigating after man found dead on roadside
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a bystander found a man dead on the side of the road.
explore venango
Vehicle Struck While Backing Into Driveway in Plum Township
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Plum Township on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the crash occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, on Meadville Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say 66-year-old Joseph D. Gionti, of Titusville, was...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Looking for Man who Used Pistol to Threaten Girl in Horse and Buggy in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to track down the suspect who used a pistol to threaten a juvenile on a horse and buggy Thursday. It happened in the 20500 block of Fish Flats Rd. near Whitney Rd. in Rome Township around 1:44 p.m. A truck was following the...
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
WFMJ.com
Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township
Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
erienewsnow.com
Traffic Pattern Changes Coming to 4 Intersections on 12th St.
Drivers who use several intersections on 12th St. in the City of Erie will see permanent traffic pattern changes starting next week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday. The changes include:. Greengarden Boulevard and West 12th Street – The northbound and southbound lanes will be changed from two...
erienewsnow.com
Restaurants, Grocery Stores Brace for Inflation Prices this Thanksgiving
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – As prices continue to rise, local restaurants and grocery stores brace for a rocky Thanksgiving season, due to record-high inflation. According to Wells Fargo, the average price of a Thanksgiving dinner could go up by 14.9%, and the price of turkey could rise by 23%.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Erie
Lake Erie is of the Five Great Lakes of the United States. It sits on the International Boundary between the US and Canada, with its northern shore located in Ontario and bordered by the states of New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. It’s the shallowest and smallest of the Five...
Take an Active Shooter Preparedness Training class on Nov. 9 and 10
Would you know what to do during an active shooter incident? How to survive? Well Erie County Department of Health and NWPA Medical Reserve Corps want to make sure you do. Two “Active Shooter Preparedness & Stop the Bleeding” training classes will be taking place to train the community in survival best practices when involved […]
Still no decision made on what’s next after closure of Erie County Courthouse Cafe
It’s been over four months since Erie County Executive Brenton Davis ended the lease between the county and Lisa Heidelberg, who ran the courthouse cafe, and there’s been no movement on filling the vacant space. Heidelberg’s original lease, signed when Kathy Dahlkemper was the county executive, was for $600 a month before it was changed […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
Dog being rehabbed in Erie after losing use of back legs, tail
The Erie Humane Society is going the extra mile to help a special needs dog live his best life. With help from an out of town shelter and a local physical therapy business, the Erie Humane Society is helping a special needs dog that they say is on the road to recovery. The Erie Humane […]
