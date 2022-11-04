This semester, the University introduced a new initiative providing undergraduate students on the unlimited meal plan with $150 worth of dining points per semester to purchase food and beverages at select on- and off-campus locations. The aim of the program was to provide “an opportunity for students to connect with each other and the town of Princeton without having to worry about paying out of pocket,” according to an email sent out by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) on Aug. 22.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO