Princeton, NJ

New Jersey Globe

In key Trenton race, Williams snags endorsement of incumbent

Jennifer Williams has won the endorsement of the incumbent she wants to succeed in her bid for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council. Marge Caldwell-Wilson, a former CWA Local 1087 president, is not seeking re-election after 12 years on the city council. The Trenton City Council is widely viewed as the most dysfunctional in the state.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Students reflect on first two months of Pay with Points program

This semester, the University introduced a new initiative providing undergraduate students on the unlimited meal plan with $150 worth of dining points per semester to purchase food and beverages at select on- and off-campus locations. The aim of the program was to provide “an opportunity for students to connect with each other and the town of Princeton without having to worry about paying out of pocket,” according to an email sent out by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) on Aug. 22.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

This year, Princeton must admit more activists

Princeton is the school of Ralph Nader ’55 (magna cum laude; Phi Beta Kappa) — famous rebel, muckraker, progressive, and activist, right? Well, not really. When I arrived at Princeton, I discovered a small, welcoming community of committed activists in Divest Princeton; Students for Prison Education, Abolition, and Reform (SPEAR); Princeton Committee on Palestine (PCP); and a few other groups organizing direct actions. But overall, Princeton’s administration is not friendly toward protest, direct actions by students are generally small, and it’s difficult to mobilize people. Princeton is full of ideas and dialogue, but few students are actually committed to advocacy or activism — change-making through electoral organizing, policy creation, protest, and direct action.
PRINCETON, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race

If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
Daily Princetonian

Inside Princeton’s Free Food listserv

There’s nothing college students love more than free food — and a lot of it. At Princeton, the Free Food listserv provides a place for University affiliates to email others with information on where free food can be found on campus, often after a catered event. The listserv has been in operation for more than a decade and has become an essential tool for clubs and event hosts to distribute food that would otherwise go to waste.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Trenton City Council president sued again

Embattled Trenton City council President Kathy McBride is being sued by the Trenton Police Superior Officer’s Association (SOA) for gross violations of the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) and not allowing residents, constituents, and others to speak openly at public City Council meetings, according to a copy of the lawsuit filed in the capital city on Tuesday.
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
DELCO.Today

State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquire. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

