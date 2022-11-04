ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

erienewsnow.com

Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
YORK COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
erienewsnow.com

Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man

The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
OSCEOLA MILLS, PA
wutv29.com

14 individuals indicted for cocaine & fentanyl ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a drug trafficking operation that flooded communities in Western New York with cocaine and fentanyl pills. Keeping our streets and communities safe from dangerous drugs and violence is a top priority,” said Attorney General James. As alleged in the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
BREEZEWOOD, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

