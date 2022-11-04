Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
Man charged with attempted homicide for firing gun at roommate in Pa.
Millcreek Township Police have charged a man with attempted homicide for firing a gun at his roommate Thursday, Erie News Now reported. It all began when officers were called to the 2300 block of West 32nd Street for a report of a gun being fired just before noon. The victim...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
4 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $1 million, $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County, one worth $1 million and three worth $150,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning tickets were from the Powerball drawing on Nov. 5. Download the FREE WPXI News app for...
Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City
A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.
erienewsnow.com
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) – A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed ‘Operation Big Eight Narco’ has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James...
Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
CLEARFIELD/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Clearfield responded to a residence on Kate Street in Osceola Borough, Clearfield County, for a 9-1-1 hang-up call around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, October 30. Police say responding troopers were met with an irate male...
Homicide charges filed against UPMC doctor accused of causing wreck that killed fellow physician
Police accused an emergency room doctor of being drunk while driving nearly 130 mph in July when he lost control of his Tesla and crashed, killing the physician who was his passenger. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of the 2000 block of Reis Run Road in Franklin Park was charged by...
wutv29.com
14 individuals indicted for cocaine & fentanyl ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a drug trafficking operation that flooded communities in Western New York with cocaine and fentanyl pills. Keeping our streets and communities safe from dangerous drugs and violence is a top priority,” said Attorney General James. As alleged in the...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
Pa. Department of Human Services warning residents of SNAP benefits scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The state's Department of Human Services is warning you of a scam involving SNAP benefits.Fraudsters are sending texts about a problem with people's EBT cards.Human Services say if you receive an unsolicited text message asking you about your benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam.
Republicans rally in Erie, Meadville on Friday ahead of Election Day
Dr. Mehmet Oz made a final push for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat Friday afternoon. Plus the Republican Party held a “Rally B4 the Tally” event to gain support before Nov. 8. Oz made his final bid to connect with Pennsylvania voters before we go to the polls on Election Day. Oz made a pit stop […]
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
