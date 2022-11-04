ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Princetonian

Inside Princeton’s Free Food listserv

There’s nothing college students love more than free food — and a lot of it. At Princeton, the Free Food listserv provides a place for University affiliates to email others with information on where free food can be found on campus, often after a catered event. The listserv has been in operation for more than a decade and has become an essential tool for clubs and event hosts to distribute food that would otherwise go to waste.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Students reflect on first two months of Pay with Points program

This semester, the University introduced a new initiative providing undergraduate students on the unlimited meal plan with $150 worth of dining points per semester to purchase food and beverages at select on- and off-campus locations. The aim of the program was to provide “an opportunity for students to connect with each other and the town of Princeton without having to worry about paying out of pocket,” according to an email sent out by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) on Aug. 22.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

This year, Princeton must admit more activists

Princeton is the school of Ralph Nader ’55 (magna cum laude; Phi Beta Kappa) — famous rebel, muckraker, progressive, and activist, right? Well, not really. When I arrived at Princeton, I discovered a small, welcoming community of committed activists in Divest Princeton; Students for Prison Education, Abolition, and Reform (SPEAR); Princeton Committee on Palestine (PCP); and a few other groups organizing direct actions. But overall, Princeton’s administration is not friendly toward protest, direct actions by students are generally small, and it’s difficult to mobilize people. Princeton is full of ideas and dialogue, but few students are actually committed to advocacy or activism — change-making through electoral organizing, policy creation, protest, and direct action.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Students at this NJ university know about state’s only nightclub on wheels

I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come-up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
GLASSBORO, NJ
walkableprinceton.com

Important Princeton Master Plan Survey Closes This Sunday

This Sunday (November 6, 2022) marks an important deadline in the effort to rewrite Princeton’s community Master Plan. That date will be the last chance for Princeton residents to provide input for the ‘Community Visioning Survey’, which will be the most important step in getting the public’s opinions on what the overall goals should be for planning and development in Princeton. The survey is available at the municipal website at:
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

Local Businesses Win Readers Choice Awards in Princeton, NJ

Town Topics, a free weekly newspaper that reaches homes in Princeton, West Windsor, Lawrence, Hopewell, Pennington, Montgomery and more, has given out its annual Readers' Choice Awards and I bet some of your favorite places are winners in the food categories for 2022. Check 'em out and go visit to...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton is, and may forever be, a Predominantly White Institution

The University prompted many questions last year when it decided not to release the statistics for the newly-admitted class of 2026. Instead, it released the statistics for students who matriculated this fall without some of the traditional information about average test scores or the acceptance rate. While not disclosing some indicators regarding selectivity of the University, the information disclosed made one thing clear: The undergraduate population is getting more racially diverse.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton faculty, students talk 2022 midterm elections

The upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8 will determine control of the United States House of Representatives and Senate, in addition to a variety of key governorships and other down-ballot races. This election season, the role of youth turnout has garnered extensive media attention, as President Joe Biden’s approval rating...
PRINCETON, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Maddening Rutgers mask policy changed again

The on again, off again, mask policy at Rutgers University is off again. The faculty union has been pressing for Rutgers to let professors decide if masks should be worn in classrooms, and are awaiting a final ruling from the state's Public Employment Relations Council (PERC.) A hearing has been...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Banner criticizing the appointment of Princeton School Board draws controversy

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a large banner was placed across from the Princeton Shopping Center targeting the three incumbents of the Princeton Board of Education up for re-election: Susan Kanter, Debbie Bronfeld, and Dafna Kendal. Kendal currently serves as president of the Board of Education. The banner calls for Bronfeld,...
PRINCETON, NJ

