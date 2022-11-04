Read full article on original website
CBS News
Tight Senate race between Fetterman and Oz in Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, poling shows Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz are virtually tied in the polls heading into Election Day. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins John Dickerson with more from Pittsburgh.
Key Senate race down to the wire in Pennsylvania
One of this year's most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. Polls show that Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz are neck and neck. Jericka Duncan reports.
Parents open up on issues influencing their vote
Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with "pressured parents" in Pennsylvania about what's driving them to vote. Crime, inflation and abortion access are among their concerns. They could be the difference in the state's high-stakes election.
Final push to Pennsylvania voters ahead of midterms
President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are campaigning in Pennsylvania to support their parties’ candidates ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
Political heavyweights turn out for Pennsylvania Senate race candidates
Political heavyweights traveled to Pennsylvania to make final pushes for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, who are locked in a tight contest. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with more.
Presidential push ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
President Biden and former President Obama campaigned together for midterm candidates in Pennsylvania as former President Trump hit the campaign trail for Republicans. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss their efforts.
Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022
The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.
Florida voters on midterms, possible Trump 2024 presidential run
“CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil is in Florida talking to voters ahead of tight congressional and gubernatorial races. Tuesday's results could affect the control of Congress, but some voters are already looking toward the White House in 2024.
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton will not run for president in 2024, source says
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas won't be running for president in 2024, a source close to Cotton confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. Cotton has been calling donors and friends to inform them of his plans to not run. Politico first reported the news. Cotton, who was first elected...
Trump, DeSantis hold dueling rallies across Florida
Escalating tensions between former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were apparent as the two held separate rallies in the state. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the potential consequences of the rivalry.
Arizona races close as Election Day approaches
In Arizona, two of the top races include Republicans who are 2020 election deniers. Both are running tight races against Democratic opponents. Kris Van Cleave has the latest.
With dueling rallies, Trump and DeSantis give glimpse of what 2024 presidential showdown could look like
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held dueling rallies in Florida over the weekend — a preview of what a presidential primary showdown could look like in 2024. Trump, who is not on any ballot, has been encouraging his supporters to vote for Republican candidates this...
Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party
Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?
It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
Georgia sees highest-ever early midterm voter turnout
With just one day to go until Election Day, more than 2.5 million Georgians have already cast their votes. This is the highest early turnout for a midterm year in the state's history. Meanwhile, polls show the Senate race is in a virtual tie with candidates making their final appeals. Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta.
kdlg.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Senate could see flip to coalition control if Republicans remain divided after election
The makeup of the next Alaska Legislature is as uncertain as ever, after redistricting and with nearly every seat up for election. In both chambers, political observers are wondering if enough like-minded Republicans will get elected to form a majority, or if there will be coalition majorities of moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents.
pnwag.net
Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging
We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
Oregon candidates, activists stump for votes in final days
In the closing days before the 2022 midterm elections, candidates and activists fanned out across Oregon stumping for votes and making their final arguments.
