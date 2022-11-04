ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Related
CBS News

Biden on trail as campaign climaxes: CBS News Flash Nov. 7, 2022

The U.S. is just a day away from Election Day, and President Biden spent last night in Democratic New York state stumping for Gov. Kathy Hochul, as she tries to blunt the momentum of her GOP challenger. The president calls the midterms an inflection point that could impact the next 20 years. His top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, has been in contact with top aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. And Kenyans won the men’s and women’s titles in the New York Marathon.
CBS News

Ohio Senate race tests Trump's hold on Republican Party

Recent polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance with a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio's highly-contested Senate race. Time magazine's senior Washington correspondent Philip Elliott joins us with a look at how this race could test former President Trump's hold on the Republican Party.
OHIO STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Georgia sees highest-ever early midterm voter turnout

With just one day to go until Election Day, more than 2.5 million Georgians have already cast their votes. This is the highest early turnout for a midterm year in the state's history. Meanwhile, polls show the Senate race is in a virtual tie with candidates making their final appeals. Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
kdlg.org

Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained

For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
ALASKA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
pnwag.net

Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging

We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
OREGON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

