Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing by six in the third quarter. Paul George scored 34 points, the third time in four games that he topped 30 points, but Los Angeles had its three-game winning streak snapped. George missed shots down the stretch after the Jazz erased the Clippers’ four-point lead. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz, who are second in the Western Conference.
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Hawks’ Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth with a 28.2 scoring average and third with 9.4 assists per game. Young led the NBA in total points and total assists last season. He ranks eighth in league history with at least 30 points and 10 assists in 53 games and has 101 games with at least 30 points.
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions. Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs in 2020. The Rams stopped Brady on downs with just under two minutes left but couldn’t run out the clock.
Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. McKinney said he injured a hand while taking a guided sightseeing tour on ATVs. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, meaning he has to sit out at least four games. The Giants didn’t know which hand McKinney hurt. The Giants have a 6-2 record and will face the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Aggies open up their 2022 basketball season by defeating Louisiana Monroe 87-54
The Aggies couldn’t have asked for a better season-opening win in one of their most important seasons under 4th-year head coach Buzz Williams, defeating the Louisana Monroe Warkhawks 87-54 on Monday night. In the first game without former star guard, and 2021 leader Quenton Jackson, the starting lineup included returning starters Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman, Witchita State transfer Dexter Dennis, and freshman Solomon Washington. From start to finish, the Aggies showed consistency on offense and were lethal from beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 46 % from 3-point range while hitting 12 3’s, while starting guard Wade Talyor IV...
LAFC confirms keeper Crepeau broke leg on MLS Cup final foul
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau broke his leg while committing a red-card foul during extra time in the team’s MLS Cup final victory over the Philadelphia Union. Crépeau had surgery at Kaiser Permanente’s Baldwin Park Medical Center. He is likely to miss the World Cup for Canada, although the team didn’t confirm it. Crépeau was injured when he charged out of his net and collided with Philadelphia’s Cory Burke to deny him a clear scoring path to a potential go-ahead goal. Crépeau was taken off the field on a cart.
Boston Bruins rescind contract after NHL says player is ineligible over bullying of a Black classmate as a young teen
The Boston Bruins have rescinded their contract with Mitchell Miller after the National Hockey League deemed him ineligible to join the team due to a bullying incident the player participated in when he was a young teenager. The decision, announced Sunday, is effective immediately, just days after the Bruins on...
