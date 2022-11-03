ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's happened to me my whole life': Gregg Wallace opens up on being judged by his accent as he says he drinks nice wines and reads history books like 'posh' folks are expected to

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Gregg Wallace has opened up being judged by his accent, noting that people can sometimes expect him to be a 'certain way' because of how he talks.

The Masterchef star and former greengrocer, 58, was born in Peckham, South London and has since built up a hugely successful career with the star now living in a £1million farmhouse in Kent with his wife Anna and son Sid.

Speaking candidly on That Gaby Roslin Podcast which drops on Monday, Gregg told how people have formed an opinion on him his 'whole life', stating he in fact drinks nice wines and reads history books, which he claims is what is expected of people with 'posh accents'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1jLK_0iy8gPFf00
Having his say: Gregg Wallace has opened up being judged by his accent, noting that people can sometimes expect him to be a 'certain way' because of how he talks

Opening up to host Gaby, 58, about how he thinks he's perceived based on his accent, Gregg explained: 'I think people judge you by your accents. I’m convinced that that’s what it is, I sit at home with a nice glass of wine and read history books which you would expect people with posh accents to do.

'I think that’s how you’re judged. I was doing a factory show and talking to two of the marketing girls who were incredible clever, smart, switched-on ladies and we were chatting families and stuff and swapping photos and one of them saw a picture of my Anna and said "is that your wife"?

'I said "yeah", show me some more, so she went '"wow she’s much classier than I expected". This has happened to me my whole life, I think people expect you to be a certain way.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jc0ey_0iy8gPFf00
Chat: Gregg told how people have formed an opinion on him his 'whole life', stating he in fact drinks nice wines and reads history books, which he claims is what is expected of people with 'posh accents'

Gregg continued: 'It happens a lot. I kind of get the feeling that for posher people, middle class people, I think they were told that if they worked really hard at school they wouldn’t have to mix with people like me, maybe I’m wrong.'

Meanwhile, Gregg detailed to Gabby how he defines success, admitting that he doesn't quite 'feel safe' despite his successful television career.

He explained: 'I don’t feel safe yet. I see a therapist about this, and she said you climbed far higher up the mountain than you were supposed to, so you’re looking down at where you started and you think "oh that’s a long way to fall".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIbh1_0iy8gPFf00
Happy; The Masterchef star and former greengrocer, 58, was born in Peckham, South London and has since built up a hugely successful career with the star now living in a £1million farmhouse in Kent with his wife Anna and son Sid (pictured with wife Anna in 2019)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oE8Ht_0iy8gPFf00
Frank: 'It happens a lot. I kind of get the feeling that for posher people, middle class people, I think they were told that if they worked really hard at school they wouldn’t have to mix with people like me'

'But there’s no way you can fall all the way back down to being this homeless kid at fifteen, that can’t happen to you now. The worst that can happen is that you fall to the ledge 6 feet below.

'It’s fear, that’s what drives me. I don’t feel safe, not at the moment.'

He continued: 'I’ve set a monetary figure on it, we are probably safe now. It’s money.

'I had none as a youngster and I felt that poverty quite keenly and I felt embarrassed by it on a couple of occasions and that’s a driving force to wanting to achieve, but not so you can have Ferraris and yachts and helicopters and private planes, that’s not what I want. What I want is to feel completely and utterly secure.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqPQp_0iy8gPFf00
TV star: Meanwhile, Gregg detailed to Gabby how he defines success, admitting that he doesn't quite 'feel safe' despite his successful television career (pictured with co-star John Torode)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

