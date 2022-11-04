ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Take-Two slumps as forecast cut deepens videogame industry gloom

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) lowered its annual sales forecast on Monday, as the videogame publisher took a hit from this year's surge in the dollar and a broader industry slump, sending its shares down 17% in extended trading.

