Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said on Monday it is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands.
Take-Two slumps as forecast cut deepens videogame industry gloom
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) lowered its annual sales forecast on Monday, as the videogame publisher took a hit from this year's surge in the dollar and a broader industry slump, sending its shares down 17% in extended trading.
Australia's Medibank aware of hacker threat to leak data in 24 hours
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd (MPL.AX) said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a criminal's threat to publish stolen customer data within 24 hours, a day after the health insurer refused to make a ransom payment to the hacker.
