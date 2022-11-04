Cavalier Daily and Class of 1979 alumna Katie Couric was interviewed by University President Jim Ryan in front of a standing-room only crowd at Alumni Hall Friday evening. The pair discussed Couric’s time at the University, her memoir “Going There” and career, among other topics. Couric also announced a $1 million donation to the University, which will go towards the creation of the Blue Ridge Scholarship for disadvantaged students.

