Sullivan County, TN

Sullivan County superintendent search down to three candidates

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have narrowed their search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools to three candidates.

The three candidates are Charles Carter, Josh Davis and Deidre Pendley.

13 apply for Sullivan County Director of Schools position

Carter is the director of career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education, Davis is the principal at West Ridge High School and Pendley is the CTE director and an assistant principal for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools.

Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones says board members are looking for special qualities in the next director of schools.

“It’s obvious we want someone who’s a good leader, we want someone who has some background in budget, and someone who can work with our local government body and move forward with that,” Jones said.

The Board of Education will conduct interviews on Nov. 21 and meet on Dec. 1 to narrow the search even further.

The next director will replace current superintendent Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring.

