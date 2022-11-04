Read full article on original website
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: two, ten; White Balls: eleven, seventeen) (eight, eighteen, twenty, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 8, Year: 20. (Month: eleven; Day: eight; Year: twenty) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor
Pete Ricketts’ time as Nebraska governor is coming to an end, but after spending over $3.8 million in the last 11 months, he will likely have an influence on the future of state leadership for years to come. His 2022 contributions have included over a dozen six-figure donations to...
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
An Election Day cheat sheet from the Nebraska Examiner, a little early
OMAHA — Tuesday is Election Day in Nebraska, a civic test that political nerds who love to vote have been preparing for since at least January. Others are just now tuning in, the voters who keep politics at an arm’s length until the last minute. For them (and...
State Board of Ed races could decide future role of board, next Ed Commissioner
LINCOLN — A group of conservative Nebraska State Board of Education candidates has spent months stoking public fears about sex education and social studies. In doing so, they turned up the volume on four typically quiet races coming to a head on Tuesday. Their push is part of Republican efforts nationally to boost turnout by right-leaning parents.
Candidates make last-day appeals to Georgia voters
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Georgia candidates sought to eke out more votes Monday, making last-day appeals in races for governor and senator after 2.5 million ballots were cast early and hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to influence voters. With total turnout that could exceed 4.5 million by...
Editorial: Keeping this promise won’t help rural areas
Regardless of who wins the Legislative District 42 race, our region’s guaranteed all-Republican Unicameral delegation will agree with each other on at least one 2023 issue. Both Mike Jacobson and Chris Bruns have signed pledges to back changing the Legislature’s rules to abolish secret ballots when they vote for speaker and chairs of Unicameral committees.
Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
A 25-year-old man and his 44-year-old mother were arrested Thursday on Interstate 80 after a traffic stop led police to a handgun and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and THC products worth $2.8 million, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and Amy Kirk, of Tennessee, were...
