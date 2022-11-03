Read full article on original website
MedCraft Investment Partners Marks 2022 YTD Milestones
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate, a full-service healthcare real estate firm specializing in the financing, delivery, and management of healthcare facilities, has announced that its investment and capital platform, MedCraft Investment Partners, has closed on over $300 million in acquisitions consisting of 20 healthcare projects since its inception 15 months ago. Cumulatively, these projects further expand MedCraft’s national presence spanning more than 640,000 square feet in 10 states, making MedCraft Investment Partners well on pace to achieve its goal of investing $500 million by the end of next year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005435/en/ Macomb Professional Building, Detroit Michigan (Photo: Business Wire)
Powerball winning numbers delayed for $1.9B jackpot due to 'security protocol issue'
The drawing for the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed due to an issue with security protocols, according to lottery officials.
Dick Hoag Joins RSR Partners
GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- RSR Partners, a leading board and executive search firm, announced today that Richard (“Dick”) Hoag has joined the firm’s Asset Management practice as a Managing Director. Dick will focus on consulting and recruiting senior level C-suite, distribution, and board professionals to traditional and alternative global investment firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005251/en/ Seasoned investment management professional Dick Hoag joins RSR Partners as a Managing Director in the Asset Management practice. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nicole strengthens, threatens Bahamas and Florida coastline
MIAMI (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole began strengthening and transitioning into a tropical storm early Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline, forecasters said. “There are indications in the satellite imagery and recognizance aircraft that the system may be trying to evolve into a more classic tropical cyclone and could become a full-blown tropical storm later today,” Jack Bevin, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, told The Associated Press on Tuesday morning. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state. Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, the advisory said. Other areas of the Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Province and Eleuthera remained under a tropical storm warning.
