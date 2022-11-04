ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

sandyjournal.com

Make-A-Wish Utah and BD grants a young girl’s wish

Milly is a 9-year-old who loves science, bugs, dinosaurs, volcanoes and exploring the world. As a second-grader, she was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder but it hasn’t slowed her down. This fall, Make-A-Wish Utah and BD Sandy threw a tropical-themed proclamation party to surprise Milly with the granting...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
davishighnews.com

Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled

For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
davisjournal.com

Former Bountiful resident performing with California theater group

It’s not often that you meet someone who can dance, act, sing and talk to you about anthropology. That’s one combination that makes Emery Ronan Bacon quite unique. The 24-year-old actress, who grew up in Bountiful and graduated from West High and later the University of California at Berkeley, has been charting her own professional course for years. She left Utah for Berkeley to study biology and anthropology, and after earning her undergraduate degree, she moved to San Jose. There, she became a member of the South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) troupe and is now part of the cast of “Company,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. It played at the Saratoga Civic Center last month.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
