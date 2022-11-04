Read full article on original website
Never afraid to pursue the truth: ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz, 1954-2022
It is with tremendous sadness that ABC4 announces the death of our senior crime and justice reporter Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, at his home Saturday morning.
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
Utah man tracks down cat who climbed up into neighbor's car for warmth
A Utah man and his cat were reunited after the feline took an accidental trip across the Salt Lake Valley earlier this week.
KSLTV
Woman shares survival story in West Jordan home explosion and fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman who survived an explosion and fire that destroyed her West Jordan home on Thursday thanked the officer who helped her to safety as well as everyone who has supported her and her husband since that time. Crystal Kelly said Friday she couldn’t remember...
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
sandyjournal.com
Make-A-Wish Utah and BD grants a young girl’s wish
Milly is a 9-year-old who loves science, bugs, dinosaurs, volcanoes and exploring the world. As a second-grader, she was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder but it hasn’t slowed her down. This fall, Make-A-Wish Utah and BD Sandy threw a tropical-themed proclamation party to surprise Milly with the granting...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
kjzz.com
Daughter stunned by explosion that destroyed her parent's West Jordan home; 2 dogs missing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan couple lost their home Thursday night after an explosion started a fire and burnt most of the house to the ground. This happened in the Bloomfield Farms neighborhood near 7800 South 5600 West in West Jordan around 3 p.m. The house...
kjzz.com
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
14 cows killed by oncoming traffic after escaping field enclosure
A large number of cows made their way onto Highway 13 Saturday morning, where several were killed by cars travelling on the road, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
davishighnews.com
Ho ho no: Davis High School’s 2022 Christmas dance canceled
For the past couple of weeks, rumors have been bouncing around the Davis High student body regarding the cancellation of the Christmas and Sweethearts dances. Suspicions have been confirmed when replacement dance dates were announced: Rock the New Year on January 21st, 2023, and MORP on March 4th, 2023. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
davisjournal.com
Former Bountiful resident performing with California theater group
It’s not often that you meet someone who can dance, act, sing and talk to you about anthropology. That’s one combination that makes Emery Ronan Bacon quite unique. The 24-year-old actress, who grew up in Bountiful and graduated from West High and later the University of California at Berkeley, has been charting her own professional course for years. She left Utah for Berkeley to study biology and anthropology, and after earning her undergraduate degree, she moved to San Jose. There, she became a member of the South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) troupe and is now part of the cast of “Company,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. It played at the Saratoga Civic Center last month.
