I also think if you make the punishment fit the crime there be a lot less crime they do inhumane things to people killing them but they have to be showed humane forms of incarceration
I guess our government needs to get a book called a dictionary Webster's preferably and look what not to be infringed upon means legal gun owners should be able to not be harassed and charged outrageous prices because the ignorance of the Lawless
But, from what I read elsewhere the weapon wasn't bought legally. He was turned down at the licenced dealer for failing the FBI background check, making the private seller responsible as well for failing to verify who he was selling too. He then purchased the weapon used from a private seller, or off the street. None of the Democrats new laws stop this. Instead they use this as a means to push an agenda.
