Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Triple Twist” game were:

04-11-24-31-35-38

(four, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Community Policy