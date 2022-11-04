Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
getnews.info
EagleShield Pest Control of Fresno Highlights What Sets Them apart from Other Companies
Freston, CA – EagleShield Pest Control, in a website post, highlighted the attributes that set them apart from other pest control companies. The availability of variants is one of the most crucial aspects of pest control. Cockroaches in Clovis can be stubborn, and owing to the other different types of pests in California, a pest control company must be able to handle all the variants.
No place like home initiative approved in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that. “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
sjvsun.com
Naysayers are wrong. Measure E is an investment in Fresno Co.’s future.
One of the more interesting occurrences within the final election week is the “4th quarter” supporters and critics that seemingly spring into action for or against a cause. In the Valley, this appears to be the norm for some headline-grabbers and media-movers to cause political sway right before...
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: CA 27th assembly candidate, Soria defends attack ads against Pazin and taking campaign contributions from oil companies
Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters right before the midterm defending her political ads attacking GOP opponent and former Merced county sheriff Mark Pazin. Soria also defends taking thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from a couple of oil and gas companies after signing the Green New Deal pledge back in 2020 when she ran for congress.
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
GV Wire
Housing Plan Unveiled: 1st-Time Homebuyer Grants, Tiny Homes, Less Red Tape
Standing amid a new housing development in progress on the outskirts of southwest Fresno, city councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez unveiled a new housing plan on Wednesday. The No Place Like Home initiative will be on the agenda at Thursday’s council meeting, which will focus on Fresno’s...
thesungazette.com
Over a thousand ballots reissued throughout Tulare County
VISALIA – Over a thousand Tulare County residents have received incorrect ballots weeks before election day, an error felt across multiple counties in the state, but the Tulare County Elections Office is making sure to remedy the mistake. The Tulare County Elections Office reported an overall total of 1,341...
Bold thieves take catalytic converter in Northeast Fresno as national crackdown starts
This type of theft is nothing new, but it is becoming more expensive. Depending on the make and model of the car, parts could range in the thousands.
sjvsun.com
Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system
A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
thesungazette.com
Exeter flooded with water delinquencies after pandemic
On Nov. 1, Exeter resumed water shut-offs for residents whose utility balances are more than 60 days delinquent. The city put water shut offs on hold during the pandemic after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on April 2, 2020, that placed a hold on shut offs for water services due to unpaid balances. However, without requiring residents to pay their dues, delinquencies went up significantly, according to city manager Adam Ennis.
GV Wire
In Power Struggle, Fresno Leaders Threaten to Ditch PG&E
Frustrated with the time it takes PG&E to provide power hookups to new developments, the city of Fresno is considering forming its own public power company. “Enough is enough,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said at a Monday morning news conference at Fresno City Hall. “PG&E is single-handedly destroying our local economy. PG&E customers, (including) the city of Fresno, have completely lost confidence with our only gas and electricity supplier. That is PG&E, and that is called a monopoly.”
thesungazette.com
Amazon to hire 500 employees in Visalia
While Amazon is still planning on bringing hundreds of jobs, spokesperson Natalie Banke says the huge new facility, located at Kibler Avenue (Avenue 320) and Kelsey Street north of the original Amazon building, will be a distribution facility and not a same-day service service – clarifying earlier statements to the media.
Fire put out at southeast Fresno home, resident sent to hospital
Firefighters put out a house fire in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.
Comments / 2