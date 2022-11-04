ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
getnews.info

EagleShield Pest Control of Fresno Highlights What Sets Them apart from Other Companies

Freston, CA – EagleShield Pest Control, in a website post, highlighted the attributes that set them apart from other pest control companies. The availability of variants is one of the most crucial aspects of pest control. Cockroaches in Clovis can be stubborn, and owing to the other different types of pests in California, a pest control company must be able to handle all the variants.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No place like home initiative approved in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that.  “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: CA 27th assembly candidate, Soria defends attack ads against Pazin and taking campaign contributions from oil companies

Fresno city council member Esmeralda Soria joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters right before the midterm defending her political ads attacking GOP opponent and former Merced county sheriff Mark Pazin. Soria also defends taking thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from a couple of oil and gas companies after signing the Green New Deal pledge back in 2020 when she ran for congress.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Housing Plan Unveiled: 1st-Time Homebuyer Grants, Tiny Homes, Less Red Tape

Standing amid a new housing development in progress on the outskirts of southwest Fresno, city councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez unveiled a new housing plan on Wednesday. The No Place Like Home initiative will be on the agenda at Thursday’s council meeting, which will focus on Fresno’s...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Over a thousand ballots reissued throughout Tulare County

VISALIA – Over a thousand Tulare County residents have received incorrect ballots weeks before election day, an error felt across multiple counties in the state, but the Tulare County Elections Office is making sure to remedy the mistake. The Tulare County Elections Office reported an overall total of 1,341...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system

A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Exeter flooded with water delinquencies after pandemic

On Nov. 1, Exeter resumed water shut-offs for residents whose utility balances are more than 60 days delinquent. The city put water shut offs on hold during the pandemic after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on April 2, 2020, that placed a hold on shut offs for water services due to unpaid balances. However, without requiring residents to pay their dues, delinquencies went up significantly, according to city manager Adam Ennis.
EXETER, CA
GV Wire

In Power Struggle, Fresno Leaders Threaten to Ditch PG&E

Frustrated with the time it takes PG&E to provide power hookups to new developments, the city of Fresno is considering forming its own public power company. “Enough is enough,” Mayor Jerry Dyer said at a Monday morning news conference at Fresno City Hall. “PG&E is single-handedly destroying our local economy. PG&E customers, (including) the city of Fresno, have completely lost confidence with our only gas and electricity supplier. That is PG&E, and that is called a monopoly.”
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Amazon to hire 500 employees in Visalia

While Amazon is still planning on bringing hundreds of jobs, spokesperson Natalie Banke says the huge new facility, located at Kibler Avenue (Avenue 320) and Kelsey Street north of the original Amazon building, will be a distribution facility and not a same-day service service – clarifying earlier statements to the media.
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy