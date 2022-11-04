ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, AL

City of Athens to discuss proposed master plan Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A comprehensive master plan for the city of Athens will be considered Monday during a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting. This is the first comprehensive master plan for Athens in 18 years. It is calling for several changes along U.S. Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and address other needs in the city.
ATHENS, AL
Huntsville Desegregation Committee to hold meeting Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Desegregation Committee (DAC) will be holding its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year Monday night. The meeting will be open to the public and will be held at Lee High School Auditorium on Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday’s meeting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan woman was arrested in Florence after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamines and marijuana. Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center and shortly after birth the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
FLORENCE, AL
Alabamians crossing state lines for Monday’s Powerball drawing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Alabamians will be driving across the state lines to try to win the largest jackpot ever for the lottery. The Powerball jackpot stands at a record $1.9 billion after it rolled over Saturday night because no ticket matched all six drawn numbers — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and red Powerball 20.
ALABAMA STATE
Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital Friday night. According to the Huntsville Police Department, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in their own vehicle. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Ukrainian community thanks Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke for their service at Saturday celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two former prisoners of war from Alabama spent time today in Huntsville meeting with the Ukrainian community. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two Alabama natives, were captured by Russian forces in June while fighting for Ukraine. They were detained as prisoners of war for more than three months. They were released in September as a part of a prisoner exchange.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Pancake breakfast held for first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The House of Hope and Restoration hosted a pancakes with the pastor event for first responders and those in need in the community. Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before the service. Pancakes with the pastor was held at House of Hope and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Ardmore man killed in two-vehicle crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronnie Clifton, 69, was killed when a truck he was a passenger in collided with a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer. ALEA officials say...
ARDMORE, AL
Four injured after car flips over bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
HARTSELLE, AL
Beloved former Huntsville Havoc player passes away at age 39

Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before service Sunday. Limestone County man faces capital murder charge after allegedly shooting wife. Vernon Allred is currently behind bars at the Limestone County Jail. Scottsboro Boys Museum set to reopen this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The museum closed in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

