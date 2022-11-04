HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two former prisoners of war from Alabama spent time today in Huntsville meeting with the Ukrainian community. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two Alabama natives, were captured by Russian forces in June while fighting for Ukraine. They were detained as prisoners of war for more than three months. They were released in September as a part of a prisoner exchange.

