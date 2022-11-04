Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
WAFF
City of Athens to discuss proposed master plan Monday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A comprehensive master plan for the city of Athens will be considered Monday during a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting. This is the first comprehensive master plan for Athens in 18 years. It is calling for several changes along U.S. Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and address other needs in the city.
WAFF
Huntsville Desegregation Committee to hold meeting Monday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Desegregation Committee (DAC) will be holding its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year Monday night. The meeting will be open to the public and will be held at Lee High School Auditorium on Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday’s meeting...
WAFF
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot, opponents say it could disrupt Due Process
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment is on Alabama ballots that could change the state’s bail process if passed. The amendment known as “Aniah’s Law” is named after a young woman from Homewood who was kidnapped and killed in Auburn in 2019. The man charged with...
WAFF
Woman arrested after baby tests positive for meth, marijuana
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Michigan woman was arrested in Florence after giving birth to a baby that tested positive for methamphetamines and marijuana. Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan went into labor on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center and shortly after birth the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
WAFF
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie is asking for the support of the community. On Oct. 22 Guthrie was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones. According to his wife, after his pancreatitis had improved, doctors made a plan to remove his gallbladder.
WAFF
Tuscumbia man arrested for allegedly enticing 17-year-old to run away from home
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was arrested on a warrant after an incident happened in April. According to the Florence Police Department, Zakhari Smith was arrested for allegedly enticing a 17-year-old to run away from home. Smith and the girl were later found in Marietta, Georgia in June.
WAFF
Alabamians crossing state lines for Monday’s Powerball drawing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Alabamians will be driving across the state lines to try to win the largest jackpot ever for the lottery. The Powerball jackpot stands at a record $1.9 billion after it rolled over Saturday night because no ticket matched all six drawn numbers — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 and red Powerball 20.
WAFF
Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital Friday night. According to the Huntsville Police Department, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in their own vehicle. The...
WAFF
Ukrainian community thanks Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke for their service at Saturday celebration
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two former prisoners of war from Alabama spent time today in Huntsville meeting with the Ukrainian community. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two Alabama natives, were captured by Russian forces in June while fighting for Ukraine. They were detained as prisoners of war for more than three months. They were released in September as a part of a prisoner exchange.
WAFF
Pancake breakfast held for first responders
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The House of Hope and Restoration hosted a pancakes with the pastor event for first responders and those in need in the community. Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before the service. Pancakes with the pastor was held at House of Hope and...
WAFF
Ardmore man killed in two-vehicle crash
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore man was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m. Friday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronnie Clifton, 69, was killed when a truck he was a passenger in collided with a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer. ALEA officials say...
WAFF
Four injured after car flips over bridge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
WAFF
Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
WAFF
Beloved former Huntsville Havoc player passes away at age 39
Pastor Jarman Leatherwood cooked the pancakes for the community before service Sunday. Limestone County man faces capital murder charge after allegedly shooting wife. Vernon Allred is currently behind bars at the Limestone County Jail. Scottsboro Boys Museum set to reopen this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The museum closed in...
WAFF
Shop Local-Opoly: Why shopping local just got better for the holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - November is here, a time to focus on gratitude, friends and family, and usually a time to eat some of your favorite foods. However, November means we’re also entering the biggest shopping season of the year. If you’re wanting to find some of...
Comments / 0