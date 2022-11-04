Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program fair to take place this Friday
Evanston youth ages 14 to 18 years are encouraged to find their perfect summer job by participating in the 2023 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program. The first job fair will take place Friday, November 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. For...
evanstonroundtable.com
Vote postponed on license rules for Margarita Inn shelter
The City Council’s Human Services Committee on Monday pushed action until next month on Connections for the Homeless’s request to operate a homeless shelter at the Margarita Inn, as some neighbors maintained that proposed license changes still lack protection. Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma, whose Fourth Ward includes the...
evanstonroundtable.com
At first Youth Town Hall, pleas for action on gun violence
Evanston teens and young adults delivered passionate pleas Nov. 1 for the city to take action against gun violence and systemic racism, as part of the Youth Advisory Committee’s first Youth Town Hall. “Listening to youth voices is not something politicians should do,” said Olivia Ohlson, the mayor of...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 suspensions decline as crisis prevention training increases
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 only handed out one student suspension through Oct. 31 of the new school year, compared with 17 suspensions during the same period last year, officials announced at a Curriculum and Policy Committee meeting Monday. Administrators attributed the significant decline to “increased implementation of restorative practices across...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston endorses ranked choice voting in a landslide
Ranked choice voting received an overwhelming vote of approval from Evanston residents on Election Day, with more than 82% of ballots cast in favor of the new voting system for local consolidated elections, according to results tabulated by the Cook County Clerk’s Office. The change will be implemented in...
evanstonroundtable.com
Fourth Ward residents weigh in on Masonic Temple project
Some of the challenges of providing 30 apartments in a historic building that is a tight fit on its lot were clear at a recent Fourth Ward discussion of the proposed Masonic Temple project. The adaptive-reuse project was introduced to 25 interested neighbors Thursday, Nov. 3, at a meeting organized...
evanstonroundtable.com
City budget heads into final stretch with key issues unresolved
Evanston officials are sticking to Nov. 21 as the adoption date for the city’s $400 million proposed budget as decisions loom on pension contributions, a third ambulance and other key issues. At the Nov. 7 special City Council meeting, council members held off voting on introducing the budget, responding...
evanstonroundtable.com
McGaw YMCA addresses child hunger with year-round food program
Throughout the year, the McGaw YMCA has been working to address hunger in Evanston by ensuring that every child in YMCA programs has access to healthy meals and snacks. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in four children in the U.S. is currently facing hunger – nearly double what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As individuals and families continue to face the rising cost of food and other expenses, hunger continues to be a substantial challenge in Evanston and across the country. The YMCA is working to fill that gap.
evanstonroundtable.com
The Evanston Running Club will host its 7th Annual Shoe Drive on Thanksgiving Day
The Evanston Running Club, in partnership with the Evanston Flying Turkey Race, is please to announce its 7th Annual Shoe Drive on November 24, Thanksgiving Day. Race participants, Evanston residents and friends can drop off shoes of any purpose (running, dress, etc.), any size (men’s, women’s and children’s), and in any condition (new or used) on Race Day/Thanksgiving Day at the Evanston Running Club tent.
evanstonroundtable.com
Ranked choice voting wins in Evanston; Pritzker, Duckworth reelected
With 45 of 46 precincts reporting, Evanston’s ranked choice voting referendum has passed with more than 80% of the vote. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have won reelection, the Associated Press has projected. Both delivered victory speeches hitting on strongly progressive themes. ““Anyone who thinks...
evanstonroundtable.com
NU students to host concert for Ukraine this Sunday
Submitted by Ukrainian Club at Northwestern University. At 12 noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, a group of Ukrainian students and allies at Northwestern University are holding a concert to show solidarity with Ukraine at the McClintock Choral and Recital Room at the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, 70 Arts Circle Drive in Evanston. They will be featuring works by Ukrainian composers and many others performed by Northwestern students! All are welcome.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Evanston Township High School diver Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey is heading to state, the only ETHS qualifier this year. This was her first year as a diver. She’s been a gymnast most of her athletic career. She said: “I am really wonderfully surprised. I didn’t expect anything like this, not at all.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This vintage toy fire engine is retired in an equally vintage store window on Greenleaf Street, just east of Florence Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston AMC movie theater to reopen today
AMC Theatres has announced that AMC Evanston 12, formerly the Cinemark-run Century Theatres, will reopen Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Church Street Plaza development. “We’re excited to bring the AMC experience to Evanston and for area guests to once again enjoy their movies on the big screen at this popular location,” Dan Ellis, Chief Operations and Development Officer of AMC, said in a Tuesday news release. “With the holiday movie season about to ramp up, and with some of the most anticipated movies of the year about to hit movie theatres, it’s the perfect time for those in the Evanston area to come back to AMC Evanston 12.”
