Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

02-07-14-19-35

(two, seven, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (two, four, eight, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-four) (six, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine) (seven, eleven, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty) Lucky For Life. 08-18-20-45-47, Lucky Ball: 15. (eight, eighteen, twenty, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Poker Lotto. JD-2C-4C-4H-9H (JD, 2C, 4C, 4H, 9H) Midday...
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
NSAA State Volleyball: Championship Saturday Highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final day of the high school volleyball season wrapped up in Lincoln on Saturday. Six champions crowned at the Bob Devaney Center, many repeat winners, like Skutt Catholic and Papillion-La Vista South. For full highlights from today's matches, click on the video above.
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Nov. 4

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of the high school football playoff games in the Lincoln area on Friday. Boone Central 31, Ashland-Greenwood 15: The Cardinals dominated the Bluejays in this battle of the birds. Channel 8’s Game of the Week was scoreless through most of the first quarter, but Boone Central got momentum with two interceptions in the second quarter.
Minnesota roars to life in second half to defeat Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska got off to a hot start against Minnesota on Saturday but cooled down in the second half, losing 20-13. The Huskers marched down the field in nine plays to score on the opening drive. Six of those plays were carries by running back Anthony...
Nebraska state volleyball highlights: Semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. — Friday in Lincoln, the state volleyball tournament continued with semifinals. Part one of the highlights are in the top of this article — you can watch part two here:. In Class A, Papillion La Vista South grabbed a victory over Papillion La Vista: 3-1. Westside...
Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead

Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers

Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
Idaho tax collections back on track after October revenue

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management said. About $34 million of that was from a 19% increase over projected individual income taxes, an indication of increased employment and higher wages. Idaho’s unemployment rate in September was 2.8%, the eighth consecutive month below 3%, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Corporate income taxes also exceeded expectations in October by $4.3 million, about 24%.
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. The Department of State said it was unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. The agency over the weekend asked counties to provide the numbers, broken down by political party. Officials said some counties were not letting voters fix their mistakes. Ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, more than a million mail-in and absentee ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania, with Democrats far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that could determine majority control of the U.S. Senate.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to receive one of Japan’s highest honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The government of Japan will be bestowing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts with a prestigious award next week. Japanese officials will honor Ricketts with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, for his work in strengthening the relationship between Nebraska and Japan. Wednesday’s...
