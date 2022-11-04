ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill Performs Ahead of Game 5 of the MLB World Series

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
Few images are more Philly than Rocky running those steps at the Museum of Art, or Dr J throwing one down on a hapless defender. Add to the list Meek Mill performing at a full Citizens Bank Park, ahead of the World Series Game 5.

Mill hyped the Phillies faithful with a rendition of “Dreams and Nightmares,” the lead song and title track from his debut album.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee entertained tens of thousands of fans ahead of the contest between the Phillies and Houston Astros, with both teams entering the ballgame with two wins.

After breathlessly busting out his 2012 number, and urging the stadium to “make some noise,” Mill took a ride out with franchise mascot Phillie Phanatic.

Away from the field, Meek recently struck an arrangement with WME that sees the MC form a “strategic partnership” with the talent agency, focusing on his new initiative, Culture Currency, and representing him in all areas. Earlier, the Philly native separated from Roc Nation Management after 10 years. He stated on social media that the split between both parties was amicable.

Earlier in 2022, Meek expressed frustrations with his label Atlantic Records after scoring a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 with his fifth and latest album, Expensive Pain . “They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions ….. how would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “I don’t,” he tweeted .

Last year, Meek received the Nelson Mandela changemaker award, which honored him for his altruism and social work with REFORM Alliance. Meek serves as the organization’s co-chair alongside his friend and Philadelphia 76ers partner, Michael Rubin.

Across his career, Meek has landed seven top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including No. 1s for 2018’s Championships and 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money .

He’s also impacted the Billboard Hot 100 with 64 songs, his peak position a No. 6 for 2018’s “Going Bad” featuring Drake.

Despite bringing the energy, Mill wasn’t able to get the home team over the line. The Astros outlasted the Phillies 3-2, to take a 3-2 series lead as the teams head back to Houston for game 6.

