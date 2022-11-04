ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nye County says it won't hand-count ballots until polls close

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a rural Nevada county say they will not proceed with hand counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County in late October to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.
NYE COUNTY, NV
The Associated Press

Nevada secretary of state declines to lift hand-count ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined Friday to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial early hand-count of mail-in ballots, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County last week to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud. In a letter to the county Friday, Cegavske invited county officials to update or better explain their proposal for a silent hand-count with more details. But the move makes it increasingly difficult for Nye County to revise, submit, get approval and carry out plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Jewish Nevada Hosts 2nd Annual 'Super Sunday' Celebration

Jewish Nevada is holding its annual "Super Sunday" celebration on November 6, 2022. The event had a phone-a-thon fundraiser and a community sock drive. It's going on until 3 p.m. at the Atlantis Resort & Casino. All proceeds from the organization's largest fundraiser of the year supports Jewish programs in...
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

Culinary Workers Union going door to door in Nevada on behalf of Democratic candidates

In Nevada, the race between Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt is close. The powerful political force, the Culinary Workers Union, is stumping on behalf of Democratic candidates, going door to door. Many say affordability is the most important issue to them. Republicans are hoping economic issues will tip the final result in their favor on election night.Nov. 5, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings October 24 through 30

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Stephen Dean, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Shoshone Campbell, Fallon PD; New...
FALLON, NV
news3lv.com

Locals flock to Primm for chance at $2B Powerball jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The record jackpot for Powerball now sits just shy of a whopping $2 billion, and many Nevadans are driving down the I-15 to Primm to try their luck. The odds of winning this jackpot are 1 in 292 million. People from Nevada and California woke...
PRIMM, NV
news3lv.com

What you need to know before Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 2022 mid-term election is rapidly approaching. After months of debates, rallies, and campaign ads, in two days, we'll find out what the people of the silver state want. There are a couple of critical races and items on this year's ballot, starting with the...
NEVADA STATE
Advocate

Nevada GOP Attorney General Candidate Defends Use of Anti-Trans Slur

Sigal Chattah, the Republican nominee for Nevada attorney general, is defending and doubling down on her use of an anti-transgender slur. In late September, Chattah drew criticism for using the t word (The Advocate won’t use the full term, but be warned, it’s used in the video below) and for saying there should be “a lot less” trans people. Then recently, Las Vegas TV interviewer Brian Loftus asked her about her use of the term, which she has defended because, she said, it’s used in books and movies.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes

California - 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. To check California freeway conditions, click here. Roughly 40 inches of snow is expected on Donner Summit over the next several days. Nevada - Geiger Grade: Veterans Parkway to US-50 I-580: Eastlake to US-395A (Washoe Valley) Mt. Rose...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
NYE COUNTY, NV

