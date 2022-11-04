ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
