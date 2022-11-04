Ronnie Edmon Thompson, Sr., age 76, of Tulip Lane, Olive Hill, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. Born February 25, 1946, in Rowan County, he was a son of the late Estill Vernon Thompson and Anmary Burton Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Kay Hamilton Lyons; two infant siblings; and four brothers, Vaughn, Ralph, Lester, and Donald Thompson.

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO