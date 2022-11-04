Read full article on original website
Ronnie Edmon Thompson, Sr.
Ronnie Edmon Thompson, Sr., age 76, of Tulip Lane, Olive Hill, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. Born February 25, 1946, in Rowan County, he was a son of the late Estill Vernon Thompson and Anmary Burton Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Kay Hamilton Lyons; two infant siblings; and four brothers, Vaughn, Ralph, Lester, and Donald Thompson.
