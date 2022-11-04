Read full article on original website
$1 MILLION POWERBALL(R) TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS JACKPOT CLIMBS TO ESTIMATED $1.5 BILLION
Salem, Ore. – Powerball jackpot dreams are still alive – and the road to a big win includes a player in Oregon with a $1 million dollar winning ticket. That ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday, were purchased in Portland and Troutdale.
Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm
A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?
Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Washington Co., Nov. 7
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 3:40 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda, Morgan Martin, (34) of Vernonia, was driving eastbound on Highway 26 near milepost 53 when the vehicle left its lane of travel going into oncoming traffic. The Honda hit a Subaru head-on, operated by Mathew Wales (64) of Banks. Martin was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wales was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is believed that weather and road conditions due to the heavy rainfall were likely factors in this crash. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Banks Fire, Washington County DA’s Office, and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Visits Centralia Ahead of Tuesday Election
Editor's Note: For a story on Republican Joe Kent's recent campaign stop in Bucoda, visit https://bit.ly/3zLE3fM. Sitting behind her auto repair shop in early September, 3rd Congressional District candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said she was hopeful. In the early November downpour outside Centralia Timberland Library on Saturday afternoon, she said she was “inspired.”
Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding
Potential urban renewal dollars would still not be enough for proposed construction on landfill, Summit Development saysWith the election looming and with time running out to make their landfill-topping construction financially viable, the developers of a proposed 62-acre residential and shopping area in Oregon City formally asked the Urban Renewal Commission for $30 million in public funds. City commissioners have so far been expressing skepticism over the need for the city's contribution to private buildings on a former Oregon City landfill, and they've been delaying any referral of a public vote. Under the city's charter, any request to sell bonded...
Your Insider’s Guide to Portland’s Christmas Ships Is Here
Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ship watcher, here’s how to enjoy every minute of this Portland tradition. This year marks the 68th anniversary of a beloved Portland and Vancouver holiday tradition—the Christmas Ship Parade. Just like heading out to chop down your own Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving, this area tradition kickstarts the holiday season earlier than you think. These ships start rolling December 2, showing off their spectacular lights against the backdrop of Portland’s rivers. So make your plans now to start your own family tradition. Head down to the waterfront to watch dozens of lighted boats show off their love of all things yuletide this year.
1B/2B State Volleyball Seeds Announced
Three teams from The Chronicle’s coverage area earned bids to state, with 1B Mossyrock taking home a district title, and 2B Napavine and Adna finishing second and third, respectively, in the 2B District 4 tournament. Find out where the state seeding committees placed the three teams and their immediate...
Oregon appeals board reverses approval of NEXT rail facility
A company spokesperson says the decision won't stop NEXT Renewable Fuels from proceeding with its biofuel plant.An appeals board has reversed Columbia County's approval of NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed rail facility to accompany its planned renewable diesel plant. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals determined that the rail facility that NEXT has proposed does not meet the definition of a "branch line," which means that the Columbia County Board of Commissioners' approval was unwarranted. LUBA's decision revokes the county's approval. NEXT "may be able to obtain approval if it alters the design and function of the rail facility or...
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Nov. 4 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness plan.
Joe Dobbes returns to his roots with new Iterum Wines project
Winemaker Joe Dobbes is happy to once again have purple-stained hands. He’s back with a new winery called Iterum Wines, an estate vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills named Orchard House and a new lease on winemaking life. It also doesn’t hurt that his first Iterum wines are stunning.
The Cheese and Meat Festival will finally stop in Portland
It highlights both internationally and locally made food products that can be found on a charcuterie board: cheeses, meats, pickles, breads, jams and the like. Adults can then wash their food down with drinks that pair well with them such as wine, beer and cider.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Clark County Council unanimously votes to pass resolution against I-5 and I-205 tolls
In a unanimous vote, the Clark County Council voted to approve a resolution stating the county's opposition to a toll on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205.
TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line
UPDATE: Regional transit agency says missing or loose bolts were discovered on several of the new buses.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division Street line. TriMet posted a notice of the withdrawal on Sunday, Nov. 6. On Monday the regional transit agency said inspectors had found a fastener or bolt that connects a mounting plate to the frame was missing or loose on six buses. "Just as it's disappointing to have an issue or recall on a brand new car that needs to be addressed, we feel the same about our brand...
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Boys soccer: State quarterfinal action from across Oregon
The boys soccer state quarterfinals were held on Saturday, setting the stage for the semifinals to be held on Tuesday. The championships for all classifications will be held on Nov. 12. Here’s how all of the remaining teams did on Saturday:. CLASS 6A. (1) Jesuit 3, (9) Central Catholic...
