Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday night, FHP responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The collision involved two sedans and a motorcycle. Reports...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL

