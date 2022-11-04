Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Paris Winningham from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to perform National Anthem for Tynes Elementary Veterans Day celebrationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park committee considers business improvement micro-grantJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
News4Jax.com
2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
News4Jax.com
2 dead in separate Jacksonville motorcycle crashes; 33 deadly motorcycle crashes this year
Officer-involved shooting on Philips Highway: Suspect in critical condition
Bodycam footage released of police pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained bodycam footage of the pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside last month that led to multiple crashes involving police cruisers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that two marked patrol cars crashed into each other during a pursuit, which consequently led to one of...
Update: Unclear if death investigation connected to officer involved shooting in San Marco
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged in fentanyl-related death of young mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report) A Jacksonville man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a young mother last week. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged Mohamed Benjamen Sangare Jr., 21, with manslaughter. On Oct. 27, JSO says it...
News4Jax.com
1 in critical condition, man found dead in hotel after officer-involved shooting at Scottish Inns in San Marco
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an officer-involved shooting at a San Marco hotel, and during the investigation at the Scottish Inns on Philips Highway, a man was found shot to death in one of the rooms, police said. According to...
Body cam video shows Columbia County deputy mistake cane for firearm, arrest visually-impaired man
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest made by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is going viral. In the body camera video, attached to this story and embedded below, a deputy stops a visually-impaired man, identified as James Hodges, who had a cane in his back pocket. The deputy asks...
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
Duval County crash ends fatal: Charges pending
Victim of workplace related shooting on the Westside identified by police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior report) The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has identified the man that died in a workplace related shooting at Mobile Communications America on the Westside last month. "The Jacksonville Beach Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the family...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect with help of Fugitive Task Force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect was arrested in Waycross, Georgia on charges related to the murder of a Jacksonville woman, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Mose Durham, 29, was arrested on charges on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim in the...
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
mycbs4.com
Video of legally blind man's arrest after jury duty troubles Columbia County Sheriff
Lake City — The morning of Halloween, Columbia County deputies stopped a man walking across the street, with something in his back pocket. It turned out to be a walking stick, and the man is legally blind. Deputies arrested him for resisting an officer and obstruction. CBS4 has requested...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist dead in crash at intersection of Southside, Beach boulevards
