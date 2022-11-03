Read full article on original website
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Receives Designer Recommendation for Former Headquarters on 5th Street
Multiple Wenatchee government agencies submitted a recommendation for the Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners to select GTS Development to develop the PUD’s former headquarters on Fifth Street. Chelan PUD is moving from their current headquarters on Fifth Street, which is currently a 332,900 sq. ft. building, to their new...
kpq.com
One Dead From Sunday Night Crash On I-90 Near Cle Elum
A man is dead from a single car crash on I-90 east of Cle Elum Sunday night. Troopers say a 2016 Chevy Corvette driven by 36-year-old Alexander Pappas of Richland was traveling eastbound when it hit a guardrail. They say the car then hit an embankment before coming to a...
ifiberone.com
36-year-old man killed in Sunday night crash on I-90 near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM — A 36-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum. Richland resident Alexander D. Pappas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle struck...
kpq.com
Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth
Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
KING-5
Chelan County 2022 election results
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Chelan County, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 8, state Legislative District 12, Chelan County sheriff, and secretary of state. Several other county races are on the ballot. An initial round of election returns is expected to be...
kpq.com
City of Quincy Saves 260 Million Gallons Originally Designated to Cool Microsoft’s Data Centers
The City of Quincy saved over 260 million gallons of potable water originally reserved for Microsoft’s data centers for cooling. The city entered a contract with the Bureau of Reclamation and an agreement with the Quincy Irrigation District to find a different water source for the centers. In June...
