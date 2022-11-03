ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kpq.com

One Dead From Sunday Night Crash On I-90 Near Cle Elum

A man is dead from a single car crash on I-90 east of Cle Elum Sunday night. Troopers say a 2016 Chevy Corvette driven by 36-year-old Alexander Pappas of Richland was traveling eastbound when it hit a guardrail. They say the car then hit an embankment before coming to a...
CLE ELUM, WA
ifiberone.com

kpq.com

Chelan County Considers Response After Bear Attack In Leavenworth

Chelan County Commissioners are considering a plan of action after a bear attacked and injured a woman late last month in Leavenworth. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has recommendations for keeping bears from entering into populated areas. They include bear-proofing all trash containers in the city, which Commissioner...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Chelan County 2022 election results

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Chelan County, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 8, state Legislative District 12, Chelan County sheriff, and secretary of state. Several other county races are on the ballot. An initial round of election returns is expected to be...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

