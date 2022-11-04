ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Meierhoffer works to offer support, meaningful farewells

By Charles Christian News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuLSe_0iy8ZUz300
Todd Meierhoffer speaks about education in 2020. File photo News-Press NOW

The holidays can be challenging under normal circumstances, but when a family is dealing with loss, the holidays can be even more difficult.

Todd Meierhoffer of Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St. Joseph sees people all year long who are facing the grief associated with losing someone they love. For over 125 years, his family has been part of the community, building relationships and helping people say meaningful goodbyes to their loved ones who have passed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
269
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy