ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Bryant defense paves way for 34-16 win over Conway

By Jeff Halpern I Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — To Bryant head coach Buck James, a victory is what matters even if it lacks style points.  The No. 1-ranked Hornets suffered 4 turnovers, committed 12 penalties for 84 yards, converted 2-of-13 third-down conversions, but the result was a 34-16 ...
CONWAY, AR
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Arkansas

No. 23 Liberty picked up an upset win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, knocking off the Razorbacks, 21-19. With the win, the Flames improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up the program’s first ever win over an SEC opponent. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday

Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KHBS

LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
FORT SMITH, AR
familytravelgo.com

2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions

Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy