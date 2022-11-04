Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Here are your scores for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football!
ARKANSAS, USA — Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40.
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
Bryant defense paves way for 34-16 win over Conway
By Jeff Halpern I Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — To Bryant head coach Buck James, a victory is what matters even if it lacks style points. The No. 1-ranked Hornets suffered 4 turnovers, committed 12 penalties for 84 yards, converted 2-of-13 third-down conversions, but the result was a 34-16 ...
Pulaski Academy digs out of hole, holds off Lake Hamilton
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land LITTLE ROCK - Pulaski Academy felt the pain of defeat against an in-state opponent for the first time in three years seven days ago and would not allow adversity to take hold again despite its best efforts. Besides being one of many Week 10 contests ...
Arkadelphia flexes its muscle in decisive win over Malvern to secure 7-4A title
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Jimmy Jones MALVERN - When two offenses averaging over 40 points per game collide, defense would need to be the difference and it was Arkadelphia’s that answered the challenge Saturday afternoon at Claude Mann Stadium as the Badgers dominated Malvern 49-13 to ...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown suspended following arrest
Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Arkansas
No. 23 Liberty picked up an upset win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, knocking off the Razorbacks, 21-19. With the win, the Flames improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up the program’s first ever win over an SEC opponent. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman, players break down 21-19 loss to No. 23 Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the No. 23 Liberty Flames 21-19 on Saturday. It was the Flames’ first-ever win against an SEC opponent. They also handed Arkansas a loss on their Homecoming too. Sam Pittman and some of his players, Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders,...
2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday
Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
KYTV
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Small Arkansas town of Wooster buzzing with Powerball excitement after someone gets $2M ticket
In a nearly record-breaking Powerball drawing Wednesday night, a lucky ticket buyer got a big win in Arkansas.
KHBS
LIVE: TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Scott and Logan counties. Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories have been issued for parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the livestream in the video player above. Tornadoes and strong storms have caused...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
familytravelgo.com
2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions
Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
KATV
Arkansas winner of the $2 million Powerball ticket claims her prize Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The winner of the $2 million Powerball prize from Wednesday’s drawing, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claimed her Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The Faulkner County resident told ASL that she hadn’t heard the news that the...
Comments / 0