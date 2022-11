EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted out of Miami, Florida was caught over a thousand miles away at an Evansville bank. Saturday morning, authorities say they responded to the Fifth Third Bank on Green River Road after a man allegedly tried to cash a fake check. According to an affidavit, the man tried to run, but was taken to the ground by officers.

