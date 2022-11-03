Taylor Swift’s Midnights has topped the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row. Following its massive debut-week sales of 1.578 million units, the album earned 342,000 album units in the U.S. in its second week. It now has the largest second-week total for any album since Adele’s 25 sold 1.162 million units in its second week back in 2015.

