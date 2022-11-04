Read full article on original website
Poverty drops in California but only because of child tax credit, COVID relief funds
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits. But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires November...
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Prior to the new rules, individuals who...
2022 Midterm Countdown: The final push to get out the vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Election Day is Tuesday, but voting is open across the state. So far, 4.2 million Californians have voted. That’s 19% of all eligible voters. It’s a process Terry Mahl knows well. “I vote in every election," she said. "So I think every election is...
A gusher of campaign cash: Industry groups give big in California legislative races
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Like many voters across California this fall, those in Hayward and Fremont have been flooded with mailers targeting the two Democrats tussling for a seat in the state Legislature. Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is slammed for her role in...
'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California's plans to reduce the nation's largest homeless population aren't good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state's strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
'Wrong time of year to do this': Advocates disagree with Newsom pausing $1B in homelessness funds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 58 counties, 13 largest cities, and a group of homeless service providers were in line to receive $1 billion in state spending for local governments if they submitted plans showing how they would use it for homelessness. But Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he’s...
California: What to expect on election night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats dominate California politics. The party controls all statewide elected offices, has super majorities in both houses of the state Legislature and controls 80% of the state’s congressional seats. A Republican presidential candidate has not won California since George H.W. Bush in 1988. But that...
Annual average air temps have increased about 2.5 degrees statewide, report says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The effects of climate change are already quite prevalent in the state, as seen by the all-time record-high temperatures and devastating wildfires experienced in recent years. A new report, released by California state scientists, shows that the effects of climate change are rapidly accelerating in California....
Schools scramble to find teachers as California expands transitional kindergarten
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $2.7 billion initiative to expand transitional kindergarten to all 4-year-olds. The state gave school districts only 13 months to prepare for the first wave of the expansion, which began this school year.
'Extremely' safe Newsom campaigning across California for tight races, Prop 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The November election is one week from Tuesday, and about 13% of eligible voters have returned their ballot so far. Newsom has been campaigning up and down the state this week but not for himself. He’s campaigning for Democrats in tight races and for Proposition 1, which would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.
'School boards are hugely important': How school board elections impact our future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — School boards are the largest body of elected officials. In the past, handfuls of people turned out for their meetings, but since the pandemic — with the rise in politics and Zoom — school board meetings now draw crowds. Experts ABC10 spoke with say...
Universities can’t yank financial aid from students who get private scholarships, new law says
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. As Dixie Samaniego prepared for her first semester at California State University Fullerton, she had one focus: finding a way to pay. “I knew that my family wasn’t going to be able to pay, or help in any way...
Cal Expo announces 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival dates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Concerts, food, carnival rides and all the entertainment you look forward to at the California State Fair will be returning for another year in Sacramento. Today, Cal Expo announced the dates of the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival. The fair will start July 14...
Storm arrives in Northern California bringing rain, snow
CALIFORNIA, USA — People in Northern California have been rushing to stock up on supplies to prepare for the first major storm of the season. Shovels flew off the shelves as the Ace mountain hardware store was packed with customers getting last minute supplies. It was all in preparation for the Sierra to once again transform itself into a winter wonderland.
Cal ISO: State power grid gets upgrades after record-breaking heatwave
FOLSOM, Calif. — California’s Independent System Operator published the Summer Market Performance Report for September, coming to multiple conclusions as to why the system survived the record-breaking heatwave. According to the report, the state’s power grid survived the heatwave without interruption because of an increased capacity, new state...
Storm Watch: What to expect as rain and snow return to Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Major rain and snow are still en route to Northern California. It has been dry, even sunny at times this afternoon, but those conditions will not last much longer. MONDAY EVENING COMMUTE. Moisture returns to the valley and foothills during the evening commute. Rain showers will...
Winter Storm Warning: Traffic turned around on eastbound I-80 at Cisco Grove due to spinouts
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow bring hazardous travel conditions Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until the same time for the eastern slope, including the Greater Lake Tahoe area.
