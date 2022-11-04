ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy

Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Phoebe Foundation announces 2022 Lights of Love tree-lighter

ALBANY — This holiday season, the Phoebe Foundation will honor local cancer patients and their families with its beloved annual Lights of Love tree-lighting ceremony. Wright Woodall of Albany has been named the honorary tree-lighter for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. outside the Phoebe Cancer Center.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

How You Should Handle Heir Property In Georgia

If your family has a plot of land in Georgia, there are some things to know if you plan on keeping it. Acres of land that have been passed down to relatives and the rest of the family is called “heirs property.”. The truth is that it may be...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Showers Possible Sunday - Tropical Development Likely

Humidity is here and clouds have taken over today. Temperatures were in the mid 80s on Saturday. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back. We’ll gain an hour of sleep tonight. Temperatures in the mid 60s to start with patchy fog possible. Afternoon highs will be similar to...
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Georgia wraps up early voting with more than 2.5 million ballots cast, shatters midterm records

ATLANTA — On the last day of early voting, Georgians shattered yet another record. The state saw record-breaking early turnout with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the advance voting period, according to the Secretary of State's Office. On Friday alone, 231,063 people voted to help surpass the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day -- breaking a state midterm election record. This number includes the 216,067 mail-in ballots the state has received so far.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig

VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy