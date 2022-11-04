Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Storm takes aim at Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry. What impacts we can expect and when
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel westward towards the east coast of Florida by Thursday morning. Models are showing a turn to the north then a sharp turn to the northeast by Thursday night. Models are in agreement showing impacts to Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry throughout the day on Friday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Georgia Publix in Saturday’s drawing
ATLANTA — For the second jackpot drawing in a row, a $1 million ticket was sold at a Georgia Publix. According to the Georgia lottery, that ticket in Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at a Publix in Evans, Georgia. In Wednesday’s drawing, one of the winners bought their...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
In Georgia’s midterms, a slow-burning health care crisis takes a back seat to the economy
Georgia Democrats are trying to motivate voters on health care after a spate of hospital closures, GOP policies limiting Medicaid, abortion restrictions and rising medical costs. But even reliable Democratic voters with pressing medical needs are still grappling with economic worries, raising questions about how far health care issues can go in turning out the base or in driving independents and nonvoters toward Democrats.
Albany Herald
Phoebe Foundation announces 2022 Lights of Love tree-lighter
ALBANY — This holiday season, the Phoebe Foundation will honor local cancer patients and their families with its beloved annual Lights of Love tree-lighting ceremony. Wright Woodall of Albany has been named the honorary tree-lighter for this year’s ceremony, which will take place on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. outside the Phoebe Cancer Center.
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
Albany Herald
Playoff Preview: Worth County Rams to face Northeast Macon in Macon
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon. The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night's 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth...
MSNBC
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
WJCL
Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed....The potential track and local impacts
Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed east of the Bahamas. It will impact our weather by the end of the week. Nicole will travel northwestward towards the east coast of Florida. Models are still in a bit of a disagreement with a sharp hook out to the Atlantic or riding up the Southeast coast.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
extrainningsoftball.com
High School: The Final 2022 Extra Elite 25 Fall Softball National Rankings… It All Comes Down to Georgia!
Two Powers in the Peach State Win State Titles, Finish with Just 1 Loss. Well, the girls in Georgia did not make it easy for the final national rankings this season among those states in the country that play high school softball in the fall. Rankings don’t change at the...
Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
atlantafi.com
How You Should Handle Heir Property In Georgia
If your family has a plot of land in Georgia, there are some things to know if you plan on keeping it. Acres of land that have been passed down to relatives and the rest of the family is called “heirs property.”. The truth is that it may be...
WALB 10
Showers Possible Sunday - Tropical Development Likely
Humidity is here and clouds have taken over today. Temperatures were in the mid 80s on Saturday. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back. We’ll gain an hour of sleep tonight. Temperatures in the mid 60s to start with patchy fog possible. Afternoon highs will be similar to...
Georgia wraps up early voting with more than 2.5 million ballots cast, shatters midterm records
ATLANTA — On the last day of early voting, Georgians shattered yet another record. The state saw record-breaking early turnout with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the advance voting period, according to the Secretary of State's Office. On Friday alone, 231,063 people voted to help surpass the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day -- breaking a state midterm election record. This number includes the 216,067 mail-in ballots the state has received so far.
wgxa.tv
BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig
VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams in Tuesday’s election. According to motorist group AAA, Georgia currently has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas among the 50 states, at $3.13 on Friday. That’s down about 3 cents in a month. The national average is $3.79. In March, with broad bipartisan support, Kemp signed a law suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Since then, he has now signed six separate extensions. Under state law, Kemp can keep suspending taxes as long as state lawmakers ratify the action the next time they meet.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0