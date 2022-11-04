Read full article on original website
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by North Carolina officer charged
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
qcitymetro.com
Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek
A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
WBTV
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest
WBTV
Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as...
North Carolina man charged with felony after posting woman’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
WBTV
Homicide reported in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
WBTV
CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
NC father charged in death of 4-year-old son told judge ‘it was an accident’
The judge gave that father a chance to get out of jail, setting his bond at $25,000.
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
WBTV
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
WBTV
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance
WBTV
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
mytjnow.com
Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home
On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
WBTV
Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station
‘I heard the woman screaming’: Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy in Charlotte; father charged
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the child’s death.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
WBTV
Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left...
WBTV
Police: Father charged after 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. Officers say the boy’s father, Dayshawn Warren, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and improper storage of a firearm Thursday morning. The child’s mother identified the child...
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
WBTV
One killed, another injured after being shot inside vehicle in Hickory, police say
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. in the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE, just a few blocks from the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.
